Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hachette Boardgames, Tabletop | Tagged: Omens, Shape It

Hachette Boardgames Reveals Two New Titles: Omens and Shape It

Hachette Boardgames has revealed two new tabletop board game titles on the way, Omens and Shape It, which will be released this July.

Article Summary Hachette Boardgames unveils Omens and Shape It, two new tabletop releases arriving in hobby shops this July.

Omens is a team-based shedding game where players dodge chaotic fortunes and race to empty their hands.

Designed by Maxime Rambourg, Omens mixes simple trick-taking rules with unique cards, memory, and strategy.

Hachette Boardgames' Shape It is a cooperative party game about moving shapes to match the same hidden word.

Hachette Boardgames has revealed two new board game titles on the way, as they will be releasing Omens and Shape It. Omens, better known as Presages in France, is designed by Maxime Rambourg and illustrated by Ben Renaut, with the gameplay designed around shedding bad omens without bringing too much chaos to yourself or other players. Meanwhile, Shape It is a limited communication party game designed by Thomas Dagenais-Lesperance, which will have players determining whether they see words in the same shapes as their friends. We have mroe details on both below as they will be released this July in hobby shops.

Omens

Shed your Omens faster than the other team! In this team versus party game, the rules are simple: use the number, color suit, and conditions of your cards to win tricks to shed cards from play. Careful! Omens can bring chaotic fortunes and make it difficult to shed cards, but the first team with a player down to one card wins. Will Omens seal your fate, or will you escape it?

A fast-paced, easy-to-learn shedding game that is excellent for team building and quickly breaking the ice.

Small box with each card being unique in abilities and power.

Beautiful artwork and design is evocative and inviting.

Chaotic mechanics means anyone can win, but strategy and remembering cards can secure victory!

Shape It

Shape It is a cooperative game in which players move shapes to try to guess a word. What word is your group trying to illustrate? That's the game: You don't know for sure… But it has to be on one of the 5 cards on the table. When it comes time to guess, will you all see the same word in the shapes you've placed? Good luck! If your whole group sees the same Word in the shapes you've placed, you win the round and collect a Word card. If you don't all see the same thing, you lose a Life.

If you collect 5 cards, you win! If you lose your 3 Lives… you've lost the game.

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