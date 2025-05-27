Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 – It's All About The Plan (Spoilers)

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman - It's All About The Plan (Spoilers)

Absolute Wonder Woman #8, by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, is published this Wednesday by DC Comics. We've already had a look at how they will be bringing back one of Wonder Woman's most classic villains from over eighty years ago. But we're also taking a look at what may be at the heart of this series. A plan.

As we discover that Absolute Wonder Woman, Diana, has been investing in real estate. The events playing out in this story have been, well, set in stone, quite some time ago.

Hecate Holdings LLC is also an energy company, involved with Hecate Energy in the USA, and they are about to get some interesting traffic. As are Hecate Holdings Limited in the UK, who are involved in the sale of "machinery, industrial equipment, ships and aircraft". Invisible aircraft maybe? What involvement either have with the Furies, the Mother, Maiden and Crone, the Three Witches, is unknown. But then, what exactly is Absolute Wonder Woman anyway? A god? a demi-god? A piece of clay with ideas above its station?

She's the plan. And it's one that was started a long, long time ago… Absolute Wonder Woman #8, by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, is published this Wednesday by DC Comics. And suggesting a long running comic book to come as well.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #8

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

AS MY MOTHERS MADE ME, PART ONE! The Tetracide was a much greater threat than Wonder Woman had imagined for her first battle on the surface–but The Tetracide was child's play compared to negotiating the complexities and evils of man's world. The mysterious Area 41 and its Black Box Maze will be Diana's greatest test yet…and what she finds inside will shock you!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/28/2025

