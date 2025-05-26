Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Debuts A True Classic DC Villain (Spoilers)

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 debuts a true classic DC Comics villain of decades past, in a very different fashion (WonderSpoilers)

Wonder Woman's first costumed nemesis, now appears as a sentient gas

Veronica Cale returns, but their partnership has a surprising twist in the Absolute era

Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman deliver a fresh villain dynamic and big reveals in the latest Absolute Wonder Woman issue

Veronica Cale, pharmaceutical tycoon and criminal mastermind was created by Greg Rucka and Drew Johnson for Wonder Woman in 2003, who believes undeserving as a paragon of feminism, and seen as a Lex Luthor for Wonder Woman. Working with other Wonder Woman villains, she worked a lot with Colonel Marina Maru, the post-Rebirth Doctor Poison, and has often let the Godwatch organisation. The Absolute version first appeared in Absolute Wonder Woman #3, but in Absolute Wonder Woman #8 is bringing in an Absolute debut.

Doctor Poison, a sadistic bioterrorist, first appeared in 1942's Sensation Comics #2, Wonder Woman's second appearance, by Wonder Woman creators William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter, and is Wonder Woman's first costumed supervillain.

Initially meant to look like a man, the first Doctor Poison in a hooded green surgical gown and black domino mask was revealed as Princess Maru, a Japanese royal who disguised herself, and later joined supervillain team, Villainy Inc. Doctor Poison was an Axis scientist and mastermind who headed both the fictional Nazi Poison Division and the chemical research branch of the Japanese army. Later versions introduced the post-Zero Hour granddaughter Maru from 1999, the New 52 Russian scientist Dr. Maru in 2016, and the DC Rebirth Colonel Marina Maru with her elite team of Poison mercenaries in 2017. Elena Anaya played her in the 2017 Wonder Woman movie.

And now we are getting an Absolute version in Absolute Wonder Woman #8, by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, and published this Wednesday by DC Comics.

Back to the green, and the helmet, though it is considerably larger than before. Because this is a very different Doctor Poison, and though she is working with Director Cale, their relationship is very different indeed. And a lot of that is down to who, or what Doctor Poison is.

No longer using poison gases to kill, she is a poison gas, transformed into a sentient gaseous being, needing the use of a containment suit, like Johann Kraus in Hellboy, or Dean Boswell in New X-Men. And she is doubly contained, in suit and in facility. And Director Cale is going to keep it that way…

Absolute Wonder Woman #8, by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, is published this Wednesday by DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #8

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

AS MY MOTHERS MADE ME, PART ONE! The Tetracide was a much greater threat than Wonder Woman had imagined for her first battle on the surface–but The Tetracide was child's play compared to negotiating the complexities and evils of man's world. The mysterious Area 41 and its Black Box Maze will be Diana's greatest test yet…and what she finds inside will shock you!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/28/2025

