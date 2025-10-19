Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press | Tagged: baltimore comic con, ringo awards
All The Winners Of The Ringo Awards 2025 at Baltimore Comic Con
All the winners of the Ringo Awards 2025, as presented last night at Baltimore Comic Con
Article Summary
- See the complete list of 2025 Ringo Award winners as revealed at Baltimore Comic Con
- Spotlight on the top comics, creators, and publishers honored at this year's Ringo Awards
- Discover which titles took home fan favorite and jury-selected awards in every category
- Find out who received the Hero Initiative humanitarian, achievement, and fidelity honors
Last night, comic creators, publishers, retailers and fans attended the eighth annual Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards, known as the Ringo Awards, at Baltimore Comic Con. The nomination ballot is determined by fans and pros alike. And the winners of the 2025 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards are as follows:
Fan Favorites:
- Favorite Villain: Mr. Barnaby – Warm Fusion (DSTLRY)
- Favorite New Series: The Pedestrian (Magma Comix)
- Favorite New Talent: Annie Wright
- Favorite Publisher: Mad Cave Studios
- Favorite Hero: Alex – Señorita Cometa (WEBTOON)
Jury and Fan Winners:
- Best Series: The Pedestrian, Magma Comix
- Best Cover Artist: Bilquis Evely
- Best Letterer: Richard Starkings
- Best Humor Webcomic: Nothing Butt Nightwing, DC Go!/DC Comics
- Best Original Graphic Novel: Jane American, self-published
- Best Artist or Penciller/Inker Team: Chris Samnee
- Best Writer: Kelly Thompson
- Best Presentation in Design: David Mazzucchelli's Batman Year One Artist's Edition, IDW Publishing (Designer: Chip Kidd)
- Best Anthology: Transphoria, Lifeline Comics
- Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel: Hilda and Twig Hide from the Rain, Flying Eye Books
- Best Non-fiction Comic Work: In the Shadows of Stalin: The Story of Mr. Jones, Oni Press
- Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist): Eric Powell
- Best Webcomic: Renaissance of Raven, DC Go!/DC Comics
- Best Colorist: Jordie Bellaire
- Best Humor Comic: Smut #1, self-published
- Best Single Issue or Story: Batman and Robin Year One #1, DC Comics
- Mike Wieringo Spirit Award: Welcome to the Maynard, Dark Horse Comics
Hero Initiative Awards:
- Dick Giordano Humanitarian of the Year Award: Stan Sakai
- Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award: Kevin Nowlan
- Brogan Fidelity Award: Mike McKone
This year's Ringo Awards was sponsored by Cards, Comics & Collectibles, the Baltimore Comic-Con, as well as A Wave Blue World, Comix Well Spring, Hard Rock Cafe, IDW Publishing, Ignition Press, Illuminous Ideas, Key Collector, The Lab Press, Metal Ninja Studios, Oni Press, NC Comicon, Prana: Direct Market Solutions, Rocketship Entertainment, Shopping for Superman, and Ultimate Comics. In addition, the Baltimore Comic-Con would like to thank those individuals who presented at this year's award ceremony, including: Keynote speaker Mike Pellerito; Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay, Michael Finn, Joseph Illidge and James Robinson, Keith Champagne, Jeff Smith and Charles Vess, Todd Dezago, Craig Rousseau, Mark Waid, and Matt Wieringo, Tom Akel and Megan Grey, and Michael Cho, Chip Kidd, and Charles Kochman. We would also like to thank Rich Woodall and Dan Hills from Comix Wellspring for their contributions to our awards ceremony program and presentation, as well as Joe Carabeo of Astray Productions for audio/video support. The ninth annual Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards will take place at the 27th annual Baltimore Comic-Con on the 26th of September 2026.