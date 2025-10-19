Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press | Tagged: baltimore comic con, ringo awards

All The Winners Of The Ringo Awards 2025 at Baltimore Comic Con

Last night, comic creators, publishers, retailers and fans attended the eighth annual Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards, known as the Ringo Awards, at Baltimore Comic Con. The nomination ballot is determined by fans and pros alike. And the winners of the 2025 Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards are as follows:

Fan Favorites:

Favorite Villain: Mr. Barnaby – Warm Fusion (DSTLRY)

Favorite New Series: The Pedestrian (Magma Comix)

Favorite New Talent: Annie Wright

Favorite Publisher: Mad Cave Studios

Favorite Hero: Alex – Señorita Cometa (WEBTOON)

Jury and Fan Winners:

Best Series: The Pedestrian, Magma Comix

Best Cover Artist: Bilquis Evely

Best Letterer: Richard Starkings

Best Humor Webcomic: Nothing Butt Nightwing, DC Go!/DC Comics

Best Original Graphic Novel: Jane American, self-published

Best Artist or Penciller/Inker Team: Chris Samnee

Best Writer: Kelly Thompson

Best Presentation in Design: David Mazzucchelli's Batman Year One Artist's Edition, IDW Publishing (Designer: Chip Kidd )

) Best Anthology: Transphoria, Lifeline Comics

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel: Hilda and Twig Hide from the Rain, Flying Eye Books

Best Non-fiction Comic Work: In the Shadows of Stalin: The Story of Mr. Jones, Oni Press

Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist): Eric Powell

Best Webcomic: Renaissance of Raven, DC Go!/DC Comics

Best Colorist: Jordie Bellaire

Best Humor Comic: Smut #1, self-published

Best Single Issue or Story: Batman and Robin Year One #1, DC Comics

Mike Wieringo Spirit Award: Welcome to the Maynard, Dark Horse Comics

Hero Initiative Awards:

Dick Giordano Humanitarian of the Year Award: Stan Sakai

Hero Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award: Kevin Nowlan

Brogan Fidelity Award: Mike McKone

This year's Ringo Awards was sponsored by Cards, Comics & Collectibles, the Baltimore Comic-Con, as well as A Wave Blue World, Comix Well Spring, Hard Rock Cafe, IDW Publishing, Ignition Press, Illuminous Ideas, Key Collector, The Lab Press, Metal Ninja Studios, Oni Press, NC Comicon, Prana: Direct Market Solutions, Rocketship Entertainment, Shopping for Superman, and Ultimate Comics. In addition, the Baltimore Comic-Con would like to thank those individuals who presented at this year's award ceremony, including: Keynote speaker Mike Pellerito; Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay, Michael Finn, Joseph Illidge and James Robinson, Keith Champagne, Jeff Smith and Charles Vess, Todd Dezago, Craig Rousseau, Mark Waid, and Matt Wieringo, Tom Akel and Megan Grey, and Michael Cho, Chip Kidd, and Charles Kochman. We would also like to thank Rich Woodall and Dan Hills from Comix Wellspring for their contributions to our awards ceremony program and presentation, as well as Joe Carabeo of Astray Productions for audio/video support. The ninth annual Mike Wieringo Comic Book Industry Awards will take place at the 27th annual Baltimore Comic-Con on the 26th of September 2026.

