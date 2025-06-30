Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: American Greatness, trump

American Greatness, A New Political Comic From A Washington Insider

Article Summary American Greatness is a satirical comic distilling recent US politics into a monstrous orange-haired figure.

Created by DC government worker Fred Millard (pseudonym) and illustrated by Chilean artist Seb Valencia.

Follow journalist Fred as he reports on the chaos, fandom, and conspiracy swirling around giant monster Rumpke.

Available in print and digital formats, American Greatness humorously skewers the last decade in politics.

A government worker and novelist living in Washington DC working under the pseudonym Fred Millard has very recently completed his very first comic book, issue one of the political satire American Greatness. You can see why he might want to remain anonymous as the tagline readers: "The last 9 years of American politics distilled into a revolting, orange-haired, tiny-fingered, thousand-foot monster, tromping through the American heartland…" The art is from Chilean artist Seb Valencia who doesn't care who knows it. The comic can be ordered in print or digitally

American Greatness #1 by Fred Millard and Seb Valencia:

"The monster appears, gaining support from the far-right after stepping on a progressive university building. Journalist Fred tracks his progress and interviews the local monster-groupies. Is there a method behind the monsters madness, or is it guided by nothing but instinct and id?… A monster has appeared. Named for the landfill in Ohio from which it emerges, Rumpke is a thousand feet tall, has revolting personal habits, and might be vaguely familiar to readers, considering his orange-tinged hair and proportionally tiny hands. What do Americans do when such a creature appears, lumbers around at random, and occasionally defiles a local landmark? For millions, the choice is obvious – worship it. Journalist Fred Millard is traveling alongside the creature and reporting on its exploits, as well as the strangeness – fandom, conspiracy theories, and more, that follows it. With breathtaking and hilarious art by Seb Valencia, AMERICAN GREATNESS distills the last 8 years of American politics into a hideous, revolting thousand foot monster, tromping through the American heartland."

