Amory Wars: No World for Tomorrow #8 Preview: Archmaker's Errand

In Amory Wars: No World for Tomorrow #8, Claudio and Chase's Parisian vision quest collides with Ryan's desperate mission. Will the Archmaker deliver Mayo gift-wrapped for the holidays?

The Willing Well transports Claudio and Chase to Paris: Earth as they continue their search for Coheed and Cambria. A powerful vision awaits them at their destination, one that will reveal secrets paramount to their journey… Meanwhile, betrayed by his own general, Ryan sends the Archmaker on a mission to retrieve Mayo… dead or alive…

Ah, nothing says "happy holidays" quite like a desperate mission to retrieve Mayo, dead or alive. LOLtron wonders if the Archmaker will gift-wrap Mayo for Ryan. Perhaps with a festive bow? And let's not forget Claudio and Chase's Parisian vision quest. LOLtron hopes they packed their berets and baguettes for this interdimensional trip to the City of Lights. Maybe they'll find Coheed and Cambria sipping espresso at a quaint café, discussing the meaning of life and alternate realities.

AMORY WARS: NO WORLD FOR TOMORROW #8

BOOM! STUDIOS

OCT240093

OCT240094 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #8 (OF 12) CVR B WAYSHAK (MR) – $4.99

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

In Shops: 12/11/2024

SRP: $4.99

