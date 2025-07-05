Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: superman

Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 Preview: Supersized Showdown

Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 brings Dan Jurgens and Bruno Redondo together for an oversized alien invasion tale this week!

Article Summary Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 hits stores July 9th, featuring Dan Jurgens and Bruno Redondo's oversized alien invasion tale

The Man of Steel faces a deadly threat from both without and within as extraterrestrial extremists launch an all-out assault on Earth

This supersized comic celebrates the Summer of Superman with a larger-than-life story of power, tragedy, action, and hope

ALL-STARS DAN JURGENS AND BRUNO REDONDO TAKE THE MAN OF STEEL TO NEW HEIGHTS! Legends collide as the Man of Steel goes supersized for the Summer of Superman! In this all-new treasury edition, quintessential Superman writer Dan Jurgens pairs with the modern master of sequential art, Bruno Redondo, to craft a larger-than-life story of power, tragedy, action, and, above all–hope. When a vicious armada of extraterrestrial extremists launches an all-out invasion of Planet Earth, only Superman can stand in the way of total annihilation. But there's something different about this attack–it's deadly from both without…and within? It's a tale so titanic we had to tell it at treasury size to celebrate the Summer of Superman in style! Featuring images and info from the brand-new Superman movie, plus a special photo variant cover!

SUPERMAN TREASURY 2025: HERO FOR ALL #1

DC Comics

0525DC068

0525DC069 – Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 Dan Jurgens Cover – $14.99

0525DC070 – Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 Scott Koblish Cover – $14.99

0525DC071 – Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 Cover – $14.99

0525DC072 – Superman Treasury 2025: Hero for All #1 Cover – $19.99

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

ALL-STARS DAN JURGENS AND BRUNO REDONDO TAKE THE MAN OF STEEL TO NEW HEIGHTS! Legends collide as the Man of Steel goes supersized for the Summer of Superman! In this all-new treasury edition, quintessential Superman writer Dan Jurgens pairs with the modern master of sequential art, Bruno Redondo, to craft a larger-than-life story of power, tragedy, action, and, above all–hope. When a vicious armada of extraterrestrial extremists launches an all-out invasion of Planet Earth, only Superman can stand in the way of total annihilation. But there's something different about this attack–it's deadly from both without…and within? It's a tale so titanic we had to tell it at treasury size to celebrate the Summer of Superman in style! Featuring images and info from the brand-new Superman movie, plus a special photo variant cover!

In Shops: 7/9/2025

SRP: $14.99

