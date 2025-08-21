AMP Comics November 2025 Full Solicits, Neverwars, Jessamy And Dusk

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: amp, Neverwars. Massive Indies

AMP Comics continues its Neverwars series by Don Handfield, Tim Zajaros, Chris Lemole and Marcelo Basile, as the Lewis Carroll Vorpal Blade has been stolen… as well as more Jessamy and Dusk in AMP's November 2025 solicits and solicitations, part of Massive Indies through Lunar Distribution.

NEVERWARS #6

AMP COMICS

N°6 | NOV 15 | PAGES: 32 | RATED PG | ACTION/ADVENTURE | $4.99

The Vorpal Blade has been stolen! As Georgie races against time to retrieve the only weapon that can destroy the Jabberwock, the beast's evil influence spreads across the NeverWorld. Captain Hook makes the ultimate sacrifice aboard the burning Jolly Roger, while Peter Pan must find the strength to fly once more. Meanwhile, Dorothy faces her greatest challenge yet as the Jabberwock's corruption threatens to consume everything she holds dear. In this pivotal issue, alliances will be tested, heroes will fall, and the fate of Neverland, Oz, Wonderland, and Fairyland hangs in the balance. When the final battle begins, not everyone will survive to see the end of this war.

WRITERS: Don Handfield, Tim Zajaros, Chris Lemole

ARTIST: Marcelo Basile

COLORS: Marco Aritzu

COVER A: Erwin J. Arroza

STAKE PRESENTS: JESSAMY #2

AMP COMICS

N°2 | NOV 19 | PAGES: 25 | RATED M | HORROR | $4.99

It may have started as a whisper, but now Jessamy is here, and things are real as she continues to make her way to the Château de Sang et des Fleurs. When the boastful farmhand who started the rumor that summoned Jessamy to the New World returns to a tavern in Charleston, Jessamy's hunt resumes. As Jessamy follows the plantation owners west, Barnard and Emmie struggle with tragedy at the plantation. Jessamy's prey are revealed lounging on a plantation of despair. Set 250 years before Angel "Stake" Beltran Stinson's story begins, Stake Presents: Jessamy dives into the secret history of the hit series.

WRITERS: David Byrne

ARTIST: Francesca Fantini

COVER A: Francesca Fantini

COVER B: Kisskiss

COVER C: Jonathan Knight

PRODIGAL SON #4 NEW PRINTING

AMP COMICS

N°4 | NOV 05 | PAGES: 24 | RATED PG | ACTION/WESTERN | $4.99

The fourth epic issue is back for a new printing with 3 new covers! The final chapter of Prodigal Son is unlike any other comic event! This issue comes with three distinct endings, each one offering a unique conclusion to the series' gripping storyline. Fans will have the option to pick their favorite resolution or collect all three variant covers to experience every possibility. Each cover reflects one of the three endings, ensuring that no matter which one you choose, it's a must-have for your collection. As the series concludes, the fate of the Man in Black and his allies will hang in the balance, with twists and turns that will leave you questioning everything. Choose your ending—collect them all—don't miss the thrilling conclusion of Prodigal Son!

CO-WRITTEN BY: Martin Kove, star of the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai!

WRITERS: Martin Kove, Clay Adams, Don Handfield

ARTIST: Alper Gecgel

COVERS: Erwin J. Arroza

DUSK #3

AMP COMICS

N°3 | NOV 19 | PAGES: 24 | RATED PG | ACTION | $4.99

Love him or hate him, The Dusk is on the job. But what does that mean for the city? Jaime Nuñez is struggling—as a lawyer, as a dad, and as The Dusk, Blackstone's newest crimefighter. Can he balance his various personas while still keeping his true identity a secret? And can he unravel the mystery of the city's most dangerous crime boss, El Tiburon? The acclaimed, all-ages superhero series continues!

WRITERS: Alex Segura, Elizabeth Little

ARTIST: David Hahn

COVER A: Gabriel Hardman

