Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Vampire Orc Coming Soon

Prepare to enter the blood-soaked arena with Four Horsemen Studios with the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators

Article Summary Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators adds a Vampire Orc, blending brutal orc power with a pale undead arena look.

The Mythic Legions figure features strong articulation, full customization, and interchangeable parts for display.

Included accessories span two heads, shoulder armor, belts, and arena weapons like a sword, axe, hammer, and shield.

Mythic Legions collectors can pre-order the Vampire Orc now for $54.99 ahead of its planned Q4 2026 release.

A new Vampire Orc Armory Gladiator is entering the arena of Four Horsemen Studios' new Mythic Legions series. The Armory Gadiators line is putting collectors right into the arena with some of the land's deadliest fights. One of which fuses two of the line's deadliest concepts with orc brutality and vampiric corruption, making a truly powerful warrior for the Coliseum of Mercurios. Prepare for the endless bloodsport of the arena with this impressive release that features a Gladiator that has a more pale, undead aesthetic layered over the signature Mythic Legion orc frame.

A lot of detail and articulation were put into this piece, which balances his ferocious strength with eerie elegance. Like the rest of the Armory Gladiators series, the Vampire Orc Gladiator was built for full customization and features a nice set of accessories, including an alternate head. Other accessories include additional belts and classic arena weapons such as swords, axes, maces, and shields. Pre-orders are already live online for the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Vampire Orc at $54.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Vampire Orc Figure

"Add the ultimate gladiator warriors to your Mythic Legions army! The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Vampire Orc Armory Gladiator action figure is around 7 inches in size and features multiple points of articulation for creating various poses with the figure. The figure also comes with two heads, shoulder armor, four belts, and a variety of weapons to customize the figure with. Don't miss your chance to add this impressive figure to your Four Horsemen collection!"

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Part of the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators series

Highly detailed

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Pale Demon Armory Gladiator figure

2 Head parts

Shoulder armor

Sword

Axe

Hammer

Shield

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