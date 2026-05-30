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The Boys Universe: Homelander Memes Legal Again; Chappell Roan Free

Over in the post-finale universe of The Boys, Homelander memes are now legal again, and Chappell Roan and many others are free again.

Article Summary The Boys universe enters its post-Homelander era as Vought says Homelander memes are legal on social media again.

Vought says those arrested for anti-Homelander posts will have records cleared and charges erased.

The Boys finale left Homelander dead after Kumiko depowered him and Butcher killed him, ending his reign in brutal fashion.

Stan Edgar returns to lead Vought, as the company disavows Homelander’s actions and scrambles to repair its image.

Even though Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys has wrapped its run, that doesn't mean that life isn't still rolling on over in the show's universe as it begins its post-Homelander (Antony Starr) era. We've got a recap of what we've learned so far post-finale, with today bringing news from Vought that posting Homelander memes on social media is now legal again, and folks like Chappell Roan and others who were arrested for posting against the deceased supe will have their records expunged.

"Vought is actively reviewing all mandates and legislation passed during the Homelander era and seeking to right any wrongs," read the statement from Vought. "Today, we can confirm that posting Homelander memes like this one on social media is now legal again, and any patriots who were charged with seditious online activity will be granted a clean slate!"

The Boys Post-Finale Updates So Far…

As we saw near the end of "Blood and Bone," Butcher (Karl Urban) and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) were able to overpower Homelander long enough for Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) to blast all of them with her newly acquired Soldier Boy-like power. From there, it's a depowered Homelander getting the living shit beaten out of him by Butcher – all while the camera on his Easter broadcast continues to roll. We're talking about the ex-leader of The Seven offering to do some very "intimate" things to Butcher if he lets him live. Well, it doesn't work: Butcher pops the top of Homelander's head with a crowbar like he was popping the top off a can of soda.

We also learned that despite Vought International facing a whole lot of legal, political, and public relations hits from the fallout of Homelander's massively destructive meltdown, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) was brought back as Vought's interim CEO to help right its wrongs. Based on what we briefly heard during his press conference, Edgar was running with the "I was Homelander's prisoner" defense – and it appeared to be working. Heading into this weekend, we got to see some of Edgar's work in action, with the company releasing an official statement regarding the "thorough internal review" being conducted regarding Homelander's broadcast. "Vought is aware of the recent footage from Homelander's Easter broadcast and is conducting a thorough internal review," read the statement from Vought International. "We will share updates with our shareholders as more comes to light."

Well, it looks like Edgar must've pulled off some pretty impressive magic in a short period of time, because Vought announced over the weekend that the more things change, the more they stay the same. "Vought International is thrilled to welcome back Stan Edgar as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. It's a new dawn for Vought, one which Stan is well-positioned to lead us into. Great news shareholders, stock prices are through the roof and EBITDA margins are on the rise already!" read the statement from Vought International that was released.

Shortly after, Vought issued a statement regarding its review of the footage, trying to separate themselves from Homelander's actions. "Today, Vought can confirm that the footage from the Oval Office was real and not AI (which stands for artificial intelligence)," read the release. "Vought disavows Homelander's seditious actions in the strongest possible terms, and we're grateful to the heroic men and women of the CIA!"

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