Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars: Black Series Zeb (New Republic) Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they debut a new spread of Star Wars action figures from around the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars: The Black Series Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios figure inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The 6-inch Star Wars figure features a movie-accurate sculpt, photoreal deco, and multiple articulation points.

Zeb includes an alternate portrait head plus his signature bo-rifle in both extended and collapsed forms.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order Zeb now for $34.99 on Hasbro Pulse and retailers ahead of a Summer 2026 release.

Hasbro is back with a new addition to the 6" Star Wars: The Black Series line as characters from across the galaxy continue to arrive. With The Mandalorian & Grogu already arriving in theaters, fans can now add Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios to their growing collection. His appearance inspires this new figure in The Mandalorian & Grogu as he takes on a new role inside the New Republic. Hasbro has faithfully recreated Zeb with a movie-accurate sculpt, photorealistic deco, and multiple points of articulation, bringing the beloved Star Wars: Rebels character to life.

Zeb will include an alternate portrait head, along with his signature bo-rifle, which comes in both extended and collapsed forms. This New Republic pilot is ready for a new adventure, but teaming up with The Mandalorian might be too much trouble. Star Wars fans can build up their own galaxy of collectibles with the new and updated The Black Series Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios figure for $34.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers with a Summer 2026 release.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GARAZEB "ZEB" ORRELIOS

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $34.99| Pre-Order on May 28 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2026). STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Zeb from THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU. Features movie-accurate sculpt, photoreal design, and multiple articulation points. Comes with an additional portrait head for alternate pose options and his bo-rifles (extended and collapsed). Display fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design."

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