Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Ike Perlmutter, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

Angel Wears the Mask in One World Under Doom February Spins Offs

Marvel is definitely putting the Fantastic Four back in the spotlight ahead of the new movie, with a central role in One World Under Doom

Article Summary Marvel brings Fantastic Four to the forefront with One World Under Doom event.

Doctor Doom takes over the world, challenging the Fantastic Four to fight back.

Storm battles cosmic entities as Doom plans for mutants in her solo title.

Angel returns to lead X-Factor amidst Doom's dominance over Genosha.

Marvel Comics is definitely putting the Fantastic Four back in the spotlight ahead of the new movie, with Free Comic Book Day instead of Avengers, and now a natural central role in the One World Under Doom event in February alongside other X-Men, with Fantastic Four #19, Storm #5 and X-Factor #7. It wasn't that long ago, in the days of Ike Perlmutter, that this could not have happened, of course… and it seems that Angel is now the man in the Iron Mask.

"The newly reveal revealed issues include Ryan North and Cory Smith's FANTASTIC FOUR #29. As their archenemy rises to power, Marvel's First Family will naturally lead the charge—and suffer the worst of its consequences… Don't miss this major turning point in North and Smith's acclaimed run! Meanwhile over in the world of X-Men, Doom unveils his special plans for mutantkind in Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck's STORM #5 and Mark Russell and Bob Quinn's X-FACTOR #7. Doom's pursuit of Storm continues, but Earth's Mightiest Mutant has bigger things on her plate. Is Victor von Doom beneath Ororo Munroe's notice? And how will the government's mutant team, X-Factor, handle the fact that they now technically report to Doctor Doom?!" "ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM is a story I've been working on since 2023," One World Under Doom and Fantastic Four writer Ryan North shared. "This huge head start is such a gift when telling a story like this: I can make sure it all hangs together properly, and for other artists working on tie-ins with their books, I can share completed scripts instead of just an idea of what happens. Because of that I'm very excited for where this story has gone, and can go. It's been really exciting to hear what other teams have planned with their books to take advantage of this new status quo—we're all pulling in the same direction."

FANTASTIC FOUR #29

Written by Ryan North

Art by Cory Smith

THE IMPOSSIBLE HAS HAPPENED!

Doctor Doom has taken over the world! And the Fantastic Four are NOT going to let that stand. As Reed locks himself in his lab, trying to solve the Problem of Doom, Ben treats Sue to a trip to NYC with their mutual friend, Jen "She-Hulk" Walters, to help get her mind off of things. But tensions after vampires overran the world in their Blood Hunt remain, and when Ben, Sue and Jen find themselves on the wrong side of mob justice, they face a choice…and it's one they will not be able to take back!

STORM #5

Written by Murewa Ayodele

Art by Lucas Werneck

OBLIVION WAITS…NO LONGER!

Trivial is the fight with Doctor Doom, Sorcerer Supreme. For in a realm beyond our own, in the Dimension of Manifestations, a trial-by-combat brews between Eternity (the physical embodiment of our universe) and Oblivion (the physical embodiment of the void). The fate of our universe is at stake. Who shall fight on behalf of our universe if not Ororo Munroe – the ETERNAL STORM? And how will she fare against the ageless primordial behemoth that is Oblivion?

X-FACTOR #7

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Bob Quinn

THERE'S A NEW MAN IN CHARGE!

Angel returns to lead X-Factor, just as Emperor Doom will lead the world to glory! But, in the utopic domain of the magnanimous Doom, what could X-Factor's mission be? And what could bring them to a small nation on the island of…Genosha?!

Check out the covers and preorder these ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM tie-in issues at your local comic shop today! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!