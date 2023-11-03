Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: january 2024, Love Showdown, Solicits

Archie Comics Collects Love Showdown In January 2024 Solicits

Archie Comics goes back to their very first event, when they promised that Archie would, finally, choose between Betty and Veronica.

Key Points Archie Comics revisits its first Love Showdown event for January 2024.

The Love Showdown 30th Anniversary Edition includes new content, celebrating its legacy.

World Of Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #136 and Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #347 to release in January 2024.

Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #321, with two new stories, releases on January 31, 2024.

Archie Comics goes back to their very first event, before things got a little too adult, when they promised that, for all time, Archie would choose between Betty and Veronica. And readers learned not to trust anything they would say ever again! Love Showdown is collected in January 2024 as part of Archie Comics' solicits and solicitations for that month.

ARCHIE LOVE SHOWDOWN 30TH ANNIVERSARY ED TP

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV231189

(W) Dan Parent, Bill Golliher, George Gladir (A) Dan Parent (A / CA) Dan DeCarlo

Before The Married Life, before Archie asked, "Will You Marry Me?", there was Love Showdown-the first event in Archie Comics history. Archie decides he is finally going to make up his mind and choose his true love. On hearing this, Betty and Veronica fight for his affections tooth and nail with wits and wiles… who will come out the winner? Fan-favorite "bad girl" Cheryl Blossom returns to the mix as well, ensuring that the romantic hijinks are at an all-time high… and that Archie's decision is harder than ever! Love Showdown is in the Archie record books as its most popular comic book story of the 90s. This anniversary edition includes the complete, original Love Showdown four-part event plus the follow-up Love Showdown Special sequel and all-new content celebrating its legacy. This is a must-have milestone edition for comic book fans of all ages.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #136

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV231190

(W) Various, Daniel Kibblesmith, Ian Flynn (A) Various, Steven Butler, Holly G (CA) Dan Parent, Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, an opportunity to model alongside Young Doctor Masters sends Betty and Veronica into a toxic "health" competition until they discover that his "perfect specimen" is someone unexpected. Then, Fran Frazer and romantic rival Hal Davis help Archie and Veronica unmask corruption during an investigation!

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #347

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV231191

(W) Various, Francis Bonnet, Daniel Kibblesmith (A) VARIOUS, Holly G, Rex Lindsey (CA) Dan Parent

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, meet: HEARTBREAKER in his first appearance! Sabrina has accidentally released Heartbreaker, the Anti-Cupid, upon Riverdale! Will Sabrina be able to capture him before he ruins Valentine's Day for everyone? Then, Moose appears to choose practicing for the Big Game over planning a Valentine's surprise for Midge-until he reveals her surprise on the football field!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #321

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

NOV231192

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent, Ron Robbins (A) Various, Bill Galvan (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Moose is jealous of Reggie because Midge thinks he's attractive, but Moose feels he has no sense of style… so it's B and V to the rescue! Then, things get spooky in Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe (of Horrors!). On a quest to unravel the source of ghoulish happenings, Betty and Veronica stumble upon a dark portal beneath Pop's Chocklit Shoppe, and with the help of an unexpected phrase, they unleash and then quell its supernatural chaos. …Or did they?

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!