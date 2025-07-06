Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fire & Frost Studios, Of Ash & Steel

Of Ash & Steel Releases New World Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Of Ash & Steel, as the team gives us a better look at the world you'll play in witha dev-guided tour

Article Summary Of Ash & Steel gets a new developer-guided world overview trailer at tinyBuild Connect

Explore a vast open-world medieval fantasy RPG inspired by classic ‘90s PC adventures

No quest markers—discover hidden treasures and secrets by following your curiosity

Master deep combat, forge alliances, and shape the fate of the Kingdom of the Seven

Indie game developer Fire & Frost Studios and publisher tinyBuild Games dropped a new overview of their game, Of Ash & Steel, back at the tinyBuild Connect. In case you weren't aware, this is an open-world medieval fantasy RPG that calls back to the heyday of '90s PC adventure. This video showcases the world the game is set in as one of the devs gives you a guided tour. Enjoy the video as the game is currently signing players up for a playtest, with a 2025 release planned for PC via Steam.

Of Ash & Steel

In Of Ash & Steel, you'll explore the once-prosperous realm of the Kingdom of the Seven, honing your combat skills and forging alliances to survive in an unforgiving land. Rise from a lowly adventurer and build your hero as you like, shaping your fortune and the fate of the world around you with each choice you make. There are no quest markers to lead you by the hand in Of Ash & Steel. Rediscover the joy of exploration and let curiosity be your guide in a richly detailed world full of hidden treasures, stories, challenges, side quests, bosses, and more.

Master the Art of Combat : You are not a Legendary Hero by default in Of Ash & Steel. To become a true champion, you'll need to learn the ropes and prove your might in battle, combining different combat stances and active skills with the surrounding environment to vanquish your foes. Tailor your fighting style to suit you, from agile swordsman to heavy armor-clad knight, or create something unique!

: You are not a Legendary Hero by default in Of Ash & Steel. To become a true champion, you'll need to learn the ropes and prove your might in battle, combining different combat stances and active skills with the surrounding environment to vanquish your foes. Tailor your fighting style to suit you, from agile swordsman to heavy armor-clad knight, or create something unique! Shape the Fate of the World : Grow stronger, survive, and forge alliances across the realm. Watch your actions impact the world around you and prove that even someone who has lost everything can become a force with the power to shape destiny.

: Grow stronger, survive, and forge alliances across the realm. Watch your actions impact the world around you and prove that even someone who has lost everything can become a force with the power to shape destiny. Explore Like You Used To: Of Ash & Steel has no marker system, and quests won't lead you by the hand. Rediscover the joy of exploration and let curiosity be your guide. The world promises an immersive atmosphere full of dynamic weather, characters, and music, with rich rewards for those who dare to uncover its secrets.

