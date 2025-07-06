Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jaleco Sports: Goal!, Rock It Games, Sickhead Games

Jaleco Sports: Goal! Has Been Released For PC

Go back in time to when soccer was played at an angle, as Jaleco Sports: Goal! brings back the NES and SNES titles to PC platforms

Article Summary Jaleco Sports: Goal! brings the classic NES and SNES soccer games to PC via Steam and GOG.

Features both original Goal! and Super Goal! editions with instant version switching.

Includes classic modes like World Cup, Shootouts, and Super Cup, plus local and online multiplayer.

Enjoy modern enhancements such as rewind, CRT visuals, and multilingual digital manuals.

Indie game developer Sickhead Games and publisher Rock It Games recently released a retro title for soccer fans, as you can now play Jaleco Sports: Goal! You may recall the stream brought back the Bases Loaded series a short time ago, well, this is the same thing, except it's focused on the defunct developer's '80s and '90s soccer titles. Specifically Goal! (released for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989) and Goal! (also known as Super Goal! in Europe, released for the Super Nintendo in 1992). The combo title is available right now on both Steam and GOG, as you can check out more info and the trailer here.

Jaleco Sports: Goal!

Before FIFA became the standard in soccer gaming, Goal! was celebrated as one of the most advanced and realistic soccer experiences of its time. The NES version features 16 international teams competing for the World Cup and 8 U.S. teams in a tournament format. It also includes a Shootout mode, where players attempt to score against defenders and a goalkeeper. The SNES sequel, Super Goal!, expanded on the original with a side-scrolling field, 24 international teams, instant replays, and full-field radar views. It also introduced strategic options like four defensive formations and more player control.

The Goal! series earned a reputation for its innovative approach to soccer simulation. Each team featured uniquely rated players across skills like dribbling, shooting, speed, defense, and ball control. The SNES version built on this foundation with enhanced graphics, new camera angles, and deeper gameplay mechanics.

Play Both Versions: Instantly switch between the NES and SNES editions, including all regional variants.

Game Modes: Enjoy Exhibition matches, World Tournaments, Shootouts, and Super Cup mode.

Strategic Gameplay: Set team formations, take control of your goalkeeper, and master special moves like bicycle kicks.

Rewind the Action: like a VHS tape – missed that goal or pass? Go back in time and try again!

Visual Options: Toggle between CRT-style retro visuals and modern display modes.

Multiplayer: Use Remote Play to team up with or challenge friends online.

Multilingual Manuals: Access original game manuals in English, French, Dutch, German, Spanish, and Japanese.

