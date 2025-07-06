Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Star Laz Alonso on Series Wrap: "We Did the Damn Thing!"

On Sunday, The Boys star Laz Alonso (MM) took to social media to address the series wrapping for the final time and share some special looks.

Article Summary The Boys wraps filming on its fifth and final season, marking the end of a five-season run.

Laz Alonso expresses gratitude to cast, crew, and fans, sharing behind-the-scenes photos.

Showrunner Eric Kripke reveals his anxiety about delivering a satisfying series finale.

Kripke draws inspiration from Breaking Bad's finale strategy to resolve lingering storylines.

By now, we're sure that you've heard that filming on the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys has wrapped filming. As post-production rolls on, we've been getting waves of touching, heartfelt posts from the cast and production team about how it feels stepping away from the cameras for the final time. For this go-around, we're hearing from Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk/MM), who took to Instagram on Sunday to offer thanks and some behind-the-scenes looks.

"I call this pic 'Paid the cost to be the boss!'" Alonso wrote as the caption to his Instagram post (which you can check out here), with the first image in the gallery shared offering a bloody look at the actor in character, followed by additional looks at his trailer. "After 7 beautiful years, the final chapter of [The Boys] has officially wrapped. For my castmates, the crew, our writers, producers, studio executives, and fanbase, I am thankful & filled with love. We did the damn thing! We came we saw & we kicked ass! I love yall!"

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!