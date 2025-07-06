Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty: Our Updated S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction" Preview

Along with our Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction" preview, Showrunner Scott Marder discusses mapping out the season.

Article Summary Rick and Morty S08E07, "Ricker Than Fiction," sees the duo dive into their favorite movie franchise world.

Rick and Morty call out James Gunn and Warner Bros. over changes to the "RoboTrees" film series.

Preview clips tease Rick and Morty getting sucked into a wild new adventure inside the movies' universe.

Showrunner Scott Marder shares how spontaneous episode ideas can reshape the season's direction.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8, as we take a look at what S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction" has in store for us. So far, we know that our dimension-hopping duo is not too happy with what director and EP James Gunn and Warner Bros. Discovery did to their favorite film franchise, "RoboTrees." Rick taking a piss on the television was pretty much the dead giveaway. Teasing a trip to Warner Bros to express their frustrations left us curious about how much of the "feeding hand" they plan on biting. Apparently, that doesn'r get them far because the preview clip from earlier today finds Rick and Morty being sucking into the film franchise's world. Here's a look at a preview for tonight's episode, followed by Showrunner Scott Marder discussing how an unexpected idea could lead to a killer episode and how that impacts the season's plans.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 7: "Ricker than Fiction" Preview

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 7: "Ricker than Fiction" – Rick and Morty write the next instalment of their favourite movie franchise.

Scott Marder Talks "Complete Season" & Unexpected Episode Ideas

Some fans like standalone episodes, while others prefer those that tie into the show's overarching mythology. For Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder, a "complete season" is one that's a satisfying blend of the two. But even though "there's always an eye on doing all of it in a season," Marder explained during an interview heading into the season premiere, they're mindful of the fact that an episode idea could spring up that changes plans.

"There's just no ignoring that we could be starting off a day trying to tackle something," Marder shared. "And then someone will throw out an idea that is so inescapable, and it'll excite Dan [Harmon], and it'll excite me so much that we don't even need to articulate that we're moving on to this for now, because it is sparking so much joy." The showrunner continued, "You didn't come in on a Tuesday expecting to hear it, and you can't unhear it once you've heard it, and suddenly that's episode eight. They all just sort of assemble, and then we find a method to the madness and a shape to a season that makes it feel like we broke it in the order that you're seeing it in, but it's really just finding the things that we find most attractive and most compelling and get the most sort of excitement going in a room on any given moment."

