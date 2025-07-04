Mouse Man Knows What Tom King Did To Kiteman (Wonder Woman Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Mouse Man, Tom King, wonder woman

Mouse Man Knows... what Tom King did to Kiteman. And mice have ears. (Wonder Woman Spoilers)

Article Summary Mouse Man returns in Tom King's Wonder Woman run, moving from obscure villain to major story player.

Upcoming issues promise a mouse-infested island ruled by Mouse Man, with big threats for Wonder Woman.

Mice have ears—Mouse Man may know secrets that put Diana, Steve Trevor, and Trinity in danger.

Could Mouse Man get the Kiteman treatment with a streaming series after his rising comic book profile?

The morning after the night that Wonder Woman first slept with Steve Trevor, she was awakened to go and deal with Mouse Man who had invaded the Capitol building.

That was the plot of Wonder Woman #22. It emerged that Mouse Man was working under the instruction of The Sovereign, who would later kill Trevor, and over whom Wonder Woman would seek exacted revenge.

But it seems that Mouse Man was not just a one-issue weird villain from three issues of Wonder Woman in the sixties. Tom King is doubling down in upcoming issues of Wonder Woman, making him much more of a concern to Wonder Woman than the usual man who can control mice and who dresses up as a mouse as well. Though they are keeping him off the covers… mostly. He may not even be in the comics. But the world he has created very much is… Here are the ones with Wonder Woman and Trinity from the next three issues, the ones mentioning Mouse Man and the ones with both. You can make your own judgment… Mice have ears. Mouse Man knows.

Famously, Tom King took a very underused character Kiate Man and turned him into a main DC Comics character, now getting his own TV series after being a hit on the Harley Quinn cartoon. Could there be a Mouse Man streaming series coming to you soon in a similar fashion?

WONDER WOMAN #23

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE NEXT WONDER WOMAN EPIC BEGINS HERE! After the thrilling conclusion of Diana's fight against the Sovereign, she discovers the battle for peace has only just begun. The rogue Amazon, Emilie, has fled to a mysterious island overrun by mice and a tyrant most foul. Can Wonder Woman save her fallen sister and baby before they fall into the wrong hands? Only Mouseman knows! $4.99 7/16/2025

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

MICE HAVE EARS! Wonder Woman's appearance on Mouse Man's island has led to disastrous consequences for our hero as she becomes a fugitive on the run. With locals too afraid to speak, will she ever get the answers she needs to find Etta and Emilie? Can she do it all with a screaming baby strapped to her back?! That's right, the young daughter of Wonder Woman is along for the adventure! $4.99 8/20/2025

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Jorge Fornes

THE MATRIARCH RISES! After days of searching through a mouse-infested world, Wonder Woman finally locates the lost Etta Candy and fugitive Amazon Emilie. Little does she know, they are hiding a tiny harbinger of death who will change Diana's fate forever! You won't want to miss the first appearance of the Matriarch in this oversize anniversary issue that will set the stage for all Wonder Woman stories to come! $4.99 9/17/2025

