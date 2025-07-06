Posted in: Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: lfcc, london film and comic con

The Difference A Day Makes Downstairs At London Film & Comic Con 2025

Today is the last day of London Film And Comic Con, and, as ever, Sunday is a little quieter than Saturday. And this is no more apparent in the comparison of the two days in video, walking around downstairs from my table. It might be useful if you are planning just one day at the show, and the people you want to see are here on the Sunday, to pick that day. Or be like me and do both days. But yesterday did get so crowded that I understand the partner of one guest had to be rushed to a nearby hospital after an incident with an attendee trying to shove past them. There shouldn't be any problems like that today.

Also wanted to give a shout-out to Richard Taylor, a school friend from King's High School and New College in Pontefract who, coming to the show, noticed I was on the guest list and brought along a comic book I had self-published when I was 17, and printed fifty copies of Tales From A Burning Pew, it was in mint condition and I was happy to sign it thirty-five years later, as we caught up on our respective lives. Thank you, Richard, you totally made my weekend. That and getting seven small ducks from Tony Lee and the Comic Zone management committee for my efforts at the show. I hosted a panel with Esad Ribic and Adi Granov yesterday, two comic creators whose careers in US comics both came as a partial result of the Yugoslavian war, on which they were on opposing sides. Leonard Sultana has recorded it, and I hope to bring it to you all soon.

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London and focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics; organised by Showmasters Ltd and is currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It also has a smaller Spring show to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 with the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

