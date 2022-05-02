Archie Introduces Eliza Han & Stacy Banks and Harper Lodge as Bisexual

Archie Comics is introducing two new characters to the core cast of iconic Riverdale teens in the Archie Comics. Teen business mogul Eliza Han and software tech genius Stacy Banks in two new one-shot specials out this summer.

Eliza Han — a bi-racial pansexual teen with a remarkable back story as the brains behind a major corporation — makes her first appearance in June's ARCHIE & FRIENDS: SUMMER LOVIN' one-shot. Eliza comes to Riverdale to hang out with her new love interest, Veronica's cousin Harper. The only problem is that Reggie thought this would be his chance to rekindle his romance with Harper. The story is by writer Tee Franklin (Bingo Love) and artist Dan Parent and is the first to reveal that Harper Lodge is bisexual.

African American teen coding savant Stacy Banks shakes things up in July's BETTY AND VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SUMMER SURF PARTY one-shot! While Dilton Doiley has long been the established genius of Riverdale, Dilton's mechanical knowledge will now be complemented by Stacy's digital savvy. In the story by Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie Rotante and artist Dan Parent, Stacy invents an online word game that's making waves — and distractions — all over town.

Archie Comics states that as part of Archie's ongoing commitment to expanding and diversifying its storytelling universe, the characters will have regular recurring roles in future issues of its many comic book and digest series. Harper Lodge was first introduced in Archie #656 in 2014 as Veronica Lodge's cousin. But who will get her attention – Eliza or Stacy?

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: SUMMER LOVIN' #1 is published on the 8th of June, BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SUMMER SURF PARTY #1 is published on the 17th of July.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS SUMMER LOVIN #1

APR221256

(W) Tee Franklin, Various (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (CA) Bill Golliher

BRAND NEW STORY BY TEE FRANKLIN & DAN PARENT: "Carnival Love!" It's time for some fun (and maybe even romance) at the Riverdale summer carnival! Looking to rekindle their relationship, Reggie is excited when he finds out Veronica's cousin, Harper Lodge, will be visiting a traveling carnival that arrived in Riverdale! Plus, a collection of fun-in-the-sun stories perfect for a beach read!In Shops: Jun 08, 2022 SRP: $2.99 B&V FRIENDS FOREVER SUMMER #1

MAY221191

(W) Jamie L Rotante (A) Dan Parent, Bob Smith (CA) Glenn Whitmore, Bill Golliher

A BRAND NEW STORY kicks off this collection of fun-in-the-sun stories about pool parties, beach bashes and more, all hosted by Betty & Veronica! In "What's the Word?" Veronica's planning on throwing the BIGGEST pool party ever. She's been working on it for months, and now the big day is almost here! …But no one seems to be that interested. Everyone's too consumed with beating each other's streak on a brand-new app called "Wordeel" Can Veronica get everyone into the spirit so her pool party can actually make a splash? In Shops: Jul 13, 2022 SRP: $2.99