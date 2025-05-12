Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: jughead

Archie Milestones Digest #29: Jughead's Superhero Special Preview

Check out a preview of Archie Milestones Digest #29: Jughead's Superhero Special, where everyone's favorite burger-loving teen dons a cape and cowl for heroic adventures.

Article Summary Archie Milestones Digest #29 features Jughead as a hamburger-wielding superhero, releasing May 14th

The special digest spotlights Jughead's most heroic deeds and favorite caped crusaders

Classic Archie creators like Craig Boldman, Angelo DeCesare, and Frank Doyle contribute to the issue

It's a bird… it's a plane… it's a… hamburger-wielding hero and his fluffy white sidekick! Jump into all the action with this special MILESTONES digest spotlighting Jughead's most heroic deeds and favorite caped crusaders!

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #29: JUGHEAD'S SUPERHERO SPECIAL

DC Comics

0325AC445

(W) Craig Boldman, Angelo DeCesare, Frank Doyle (A) Rex Lindsey, Dan Parent, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Samm Schwartz (CA) Rex Lindsey, Glenn Whitmore

It's a bird… it's a plane… it's a… hamburger-wielding hero and his fluffy white sidekick! Jump into all the action with this special MILESTONES digest spotlighting Jughead's most heroic deeds and favorite caped crusaders!

In Shops: 5/14/2025

SRP: $9.99

