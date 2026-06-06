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KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 6th of June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Books was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories

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Article Summary

  • KPop Demon Hunters graphic novel news led Bleeding Cool’s most-read chart, topping the Daily LITG for June 6, 2026.
  • See the full top ten, from DC GO’s Runway To Ruin crossover to Avengers, X-Men, Lanterns, Buffy, and Marvel Legends.
  • Catch more recent Bleeding Cool highlights, including TMNT #300, Poison Ivy spoilers, Warbird #1, and Minotaur.
  • Look back through seven years of Daily LITG history, from Diamond fallout to One Piece, Batman, Pokémon GO, and more.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel Next Month, And Manhwa Next Year

DC GO Crossover Runway To Ruin, and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. KPop Demon Hunters: Three New Books Announced For The Franchise
  2. Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto Launch Avengers #1 Ahead Of Doomsday
  3. The New Leaders Of The Uncanny X-Men, Revealed (Spoilers)
  4. Lanterns Motion Poster Spotlights The Ring, Green Lantern Corps Oath
  5. DC GO Announces Its First Crossover Event, Runway To Ruin, For October
  6. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on Anthony Head's Passing: "I'm Not OK"
  7. Forbidden Planet Opens New Comic Shop Underneath A Cinema In Reading
  8. DC Finest Collections Join DC Universe Infinite Ahead Of Supergirl
  9. Marvel Legends Retro Carded Onslaught Up For Order At Target
  10. Todd McFarlane Toys' Marvel Variant Covers For Marvel Rivals

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Diamond cancelling orders

Penguin Random House Pulls Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Out Of Diamond

  1. Diamond Cancels All Orders From Marvel, Boom, Dark Horse, IDW & More
  2. Marvel Has A New Black Panther And He Will Cause Headlines (Spoilers)
  3. First Visual From The New X-Men Of Apocalypse: Alpha by Simone Di Meo
  4. The Rookie: From Now On, Please Make That DOCTOR Nathan Fillion
  5. Our First Look At Greg Capullo's Artwork For Deadpool/Batman
  6. Ketema, Son Of T'Challa, Is… Not The Black Panther? (Spoilers)
  7. Superman: Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner Bowl Cut Gets an "Origin Story"
  8. The Sandman Season 2: New Images Spotlight Dream, Cluracan & Nuala
  9. Three New Marvel Imperial Comics For Nova, Guardians And Exiles
  10. Problems With Ad Populum's First Payments To Comics Publishers
  11. Mark Millar Finding New Ways To Sell Psychic Sam With John Romita Jr
  12. Uncivilized Books Finds A Comics Distribution Home For Living The Line
  13. Antarctic Press September 2025 Solicits, With Lunar/Massive Indies
  14. Mike Carey & Jonathan Wayshak's Cul-De-Sac Has Cursed Mirror Variants
  15. Son Of The Black Panther in The Daily LITG, 5th June 2025

LITG two years ago, One Piece Seasons 2 & 3

One Piece in the Daily LITG, 6th June 2024

  1. One Piece Seasons 2 & 3 Filming Report Shut Down By Netflix: Details
  2. X-Men Get A Time Jump, No Going Back For Krakoa (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
  3. These Mutants Are Confirmed As Staying On Earth (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
  4. Was Magneto Right? Or Was Xavier? (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
  5. Ms Marvel's Mutant Power Is The Same As That Of The MCU (Spoilers)
  6. New The Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Mando 2-Pack Unveiled by Hasbro
  7. Spider-Man In Goblin Mode (Amazing Spider-Man #52 Spoilers)
  8. Who Gets Vampire-Turned In Blood Hunt This Week? (Spoilers)
  9. The Krakoan Age Was Never Going To Last, Official (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
  10. Krakoan Era Of Resurrection Has Ended For Mutants (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
  11. Harley Quinn: Check Out Amanda Conner's Amazing Design Sheet Artwork
  12. The Ultimates #1 Trapped In A World They Never Made (Spoilers)
  13. Traveling to Mars: Mark Russell Talks SciFi Satire and Kickstarter
  14. Carnage & Venom Skip Between Blood Hunt & Venom War, Two Weeks To Go?
  15. Dazzler Is Taylor Swift In X-Men, Marvel Editor Reveals He's A Swiftie
  16. Doctor Corina Ellis, The New X-Men Big Bad Is A "Glorified Podcaster"
  17. Storm Will Take On The United Nations In X-Men: From The Ashes
  18. What Will Mystique And Destiny Do Next? (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
  19. Nightcrawler Has The Balls To Defeat Apocalypse (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
  20. Future Of Krakoa Left In The Hands Of Doctor Doom (X-Men #35 Spoilers)

LITG three years ago, What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave?

DC Comics

  1. What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave? (Batman #136 Spoilers)
  2. Tying Up Business Before The Batman/Catwoman Gotham War (Spoilers)
  3. Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret (Batman #136 Preview)
  4. DC Comics To Start Using Legacy Numberings On Long-Running Comics
  5. NECA Embraces the Way of the Turtle with New TMNT Releases
  6. Peacemaker Has A Helmet Beyond Anything James Gunn Conceived
  7. Firings, Quittings and Valnet Fallout at Comic Book Resources
  8. Major First Appearance In Michael B. Jordan's Creed Comic
  9. Reacher: Alan Ritchson Does Know Jack; That Jack/Roscoe Motel Scene
  10. Kelly Thompson & Leonardo Romero Relaunch Birds Of Prey From DC
  11. Kelly Leigh Miller Sells Rights To Four Cloud Puppy Graphic Novels
  12. Meredith Gran's Octopus Pie Gets Odd-Shaped Box Set From Image Comics
  13. Kitty Sweet Tooth's Abby Denson & Utomaru on My Tokyo Summer OGN
  14. Still All About Batman's Hand in the Daily LITG, 5th of June 2023

LITG four years ago, Nihilego in Pokémon GO in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

Nihilego in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Nihilego in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. Nihilego Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Day Two
  2. 41 Marvel Comics Solicits & Solicitations For September 2022
  3. Those Who Said No To Joining New Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
  4. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In June 2022
  5. The Queen Performs Comedy Skit With Paddington For Platinum Jubilee
  6. DC Takes Top Three In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  7. Power Rangers Won't Die with Dignity in Mighty Morphin #20 Preview
  8. Comic Store In Your Future: 25 Hot Comics by Rodman Comics
  9. Hasbro Debuts New Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Black Series Figure
  10. How Flashpoint Beyond Ties In With Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
  11. Death Talks About Life – The Most Collectable AIDS Pamphlet Ever?
  12. When Vampirella Went Full Colour For The First Time In 1992
  13. Vault Comics' Wonderbound To Publish Lone by Angie Hewitt
  14. Death Comes For The Toymaker Comes To Scout Comics
  15. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Now & One Year Ago in Daily LITG, June 5th 2022

LITG five years ago – Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys

The Daily LITG, 5th of June 2021
LITG: Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys – screencap

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shows Off Soldier Boy Bod; Misses SPN Flannel
  2. Pokémon TCG Releases Full Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Set List
  3. Neil Gaiman on Where to Start Sandman; Brief Delirium Casting Update
  4. Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's Inferno From Marvel Comics
  5. GI Joe Classified Live Stream Reveals: Timber, BBQ, Exclusive Reissues
  6. Psych 3 Star James Roday Rodriguez Is More Than Ready to Twist This
  7. Pokémon GO Addresses Unavailability Of Mime Jr. & Deerling
  8. Is The Gible Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
  9. Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Build & Battle Promos Revealed
  10. Marvel Comics Promises To Kill Off Doctor Strange In September
  11. Joe Simon's Captain America & Dick Tracy Original Artwork At Auction
  12. The Joker/Jim Gordon Relationship To Get Weirder (Joker Spoilers)
  13. The Tiniest Sketches of Moebius Go For Big Money At Auction
  14. Kat Yao, Tiffany Mau, Maureen Kang's New Graphic Novel Milk Tea Magic
  15. Joshua Ulrich Sells Graphic Novel, Terrifying Tales Of Vivian Vance
  16. Sarah Mai Sells YA Graphic Novel Freshman Year to Little, Brown
  17. Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys – The Daily LITG, 5th of June 2021

LITG six years ago, a gathering of tribes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead got excited about Masticore, Doctor Who tweetalongs and Walking Dead messages. Here are the eleven top stories of the day.

  1. Magic: The Gathering Core 2021 News & Reveals Continue
  2. Doctor Who Lockdown Canceled: "Doesn't Seem Appropriate at This Time"
  3. The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
  4. Spider-Man and RoboCop Get SDCC Exclusives Next From Diamond
  5. DC Comics Quits Diamond For Good, For UCS/Lunar – What About UK?
  6. Dennis Barger and Brian Hibbs Agree Over DC Quitting Diamond
  7. The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
  8. Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
  9. Marvel Comics Collections Reveal Details Of What Would Have Been
  10. Stagnant DC Sales, Diamond Plans and What Happens Next – The Gossip
  11. DC Comics Q&A On Quitting Diamond After 25 Years Exclusivity

LITG, seven years ago

A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly? Even if this was when Bleeding Cool first ran rumours that Vertigo was being closed and Walking Dead was coming to an end too…

  1. 'The Orville' Season X "Oh, Captains! My Captains" Goes Bold [OPINION]
  2. The Return of Blade From Marvel in 2019 – Third Time Lucky? #BringBackBlade
  3. Today's Uncanny X-Men #19 Kills the Eighth Mutant Ever Invented (Spoilers)
  4. After Twenty-Six Years, DC Comics Rumoured to Close Vertigo
  5. The Biggest, Baddest Spoilers for Tomorrow's Walking Dead #192
  6. Is This Superman's Biggest Punch Ever? Justice League #25 Spoilers…
  7. Today, We Welcome a New Member of the Justice League (#25 Spoilers)
  8. There Will Never Be A Superman – DC Comics Runs Prelude to Syfy's Krypton Season 2
  9. Those DC Vertigo Comics Shuttering Rumors, the Day After
  10. Vampire Xander Harris Foretells the Future of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (#5 Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

  • Nick Pitarra, artist on The Red Wing, The Manhattan Projects, Leviathan
  • Arlen Schumer, comic book historian
  • Charles Brownstein, director of the CBLDF
  • Max Bertolini, artist on Universo Alfa, Nathan Never.
  • Tyrone Tony Reed Jr, author of With Great Power.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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