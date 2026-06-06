Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 6th of June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Books was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters graphic novel news led Bleeding Cool’s most-read chart, topping the Daily LITG for June 6, 2026.

See the full top ten, from DC GO’s Runway To Ruin crossover to Avengers, X-Men, Lanterns, Buffy, and Marvel Legends.

Catch more recent Bleeding Cool highlights, including TMNT #300, Poison Ivy spoilers, Warbird #1, and Minotaur.

Look back through seven years of Daily LITG history, from Diamond fallout to One Piece, Batman, Pokémon GO, and more.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC GO Crossover Runway To Ruin, and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Diamond cancelling orders

LITG two years ago, One Piece Seasons 2 & 3

LITG three years ago, What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave?

LITG four years ago, Nihilego in Pokémon GO in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

LITG five years ago – Jensen Ackles Shows Off His Boys

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago, a gathering of tribes

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, while everyone instead got excited about Masticore, Doctor Who tweetalongs and Walking Dead messages. Here are the eleven top stories of the day.

LITG, seven years ago

A happier, more halcyon time. Who'd have thought we'd look back on 2019 so fondly? Even if this was when Bleeding Cool first ran rumours that Vertigo was being closed and Walking Dead was coming to an end too…

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

Nick Pitarra , artist on The Red Wing, The Manhattan Projects, Leviathan

, artist on The Red Wing, The Manhattan Projects, Leviathan Arlen Schumer , comic book historian

, comic book historian Charles Brownstein , director of the CBLDF

, director of the CBLDF Max Bertolini , artist on Universo Alfa, Nathan Never.

, artist on Universo Alfa, Nathan Never. Tyrone Tony Reed Jr, author of With Great Power.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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