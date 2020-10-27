Jason Todd Complicated Love Life In Three Jokers #3 and Red Hood #50

In Batman: The Three Jokers #2 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, Jason Todd and Barbara Gordon – Red Hood and Batgirl, shared a moment.

It didn't end well.

In Batman: The Three Jokers #3, Jason presses the point.

It still doesn't go well. So, he goes for a bit of a hail mary. Puts it out there and walks away. Only for his best-laid plans to gang a-gley as they aft do.

Oh what horrible luck. Of course, maybe it will turn out that the janitor is The Batman Who Laughs or something. Or maybe Batman himself, in disguise, ready to mount it on the wall of his Batcave. Anyway, if Jason Todd wants some solace, he can always pop over to his own comic book, also having a final issue today, Red Hood: Outlaw #50.

Well, it is the last day of school, all sorts of things end up happening.

Jason Todd and Barbara Gordon, Jason Todd and Artemis…

Is it just me or does Jason Todd clearly have a bit of a thing for redheads in costume?

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #3 (OF 3)

JUN208214

The final chapter of the most terrifying and personal Batman mystery is here!

Still reeling from their last encounter with the three Jokers, Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood discover the terrible truth about the Three Jokers' plot. Will the caped crusaders have the strength needed to put an end to the maniacal menaces' master plan once and for all, or will it be lights out for good? You won't want to miss the stunning conclusion of Batman: Three Jokers as it completes its trajectory as the ultimate examination of The Joker and his never-ending conflict with Batman.In Shops: Oct 27, 2020 SRP: $6.99 RED HOOD OUTLAW #50

DC COMICS

AUG202650

(W) Scott Lobdell (A/CA) Paolo Pantalena

Jason Todd's downward spiral began when he was murdered by The Joker. But deep in his heart he blamed himself for charging headfirst into deadly danger. His rage and self-loathing caused him to lash out at those around him-keeping friends and family alike at arm's length. Until the Outlaws. First Arsenal and Starfire, and later, Artemis and Bizarro, saw through his defenses. Now it's time to pay it forward to the one person who represents all the mistakes he's made in his own life: Duela Dent. But can he save The Joker's Daughter…when he couldn't even save himself? Don't miss the end of the Outlaw era!In Shops: Oct 27, 2020 SRP: $5.99

Batman: The Three Jokers #3 and Red Hood Outlaw #50 are published by DC Comics today. I bought my DC Comics this week from Piranha Comics in Kingston-Upon-Thames. Piranha Comics is a small south London comic store chain with a small south-east store in Kingston-Upon Thames's market centre, which runs Magic The Gathering nights on Fridays, and a larger south-west store in Bromley, which also runs Magic nights and has an extensive back issue collection and online store. If you are in the neighbourhood, check them out.