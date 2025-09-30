Posted in: Archie, Comics, Preview | Tagged: archie, halloween

Archie's Halloween Spectacular Preview: Tricks, Treats, and Trouble

Get ready for Archie's Halloween Spectacular! The South Side Serpents are recruiting, and Medusa Doom returns for some spooky seasonal shenanigans.

Article Summary Archie's Halloween Spectacular arrives October 1st with 30 pages of spooky Riverdale antics and new stories.

The South Side Serpents launch a Halloween recruitment drive packed with tricks, treats, and hijinks.

Fan-favorites and new faces like Medusa Doom appear, blending serpentine menace with classic Archie charm.

This ain't no trick, we're TREATing you with a Halloween spectacular that's BIGGER than ever! Now packed with 30 PAGES of content, including a BRAND NEW STORY! The South Side Serpents are trying to recruit new members—and what better time to start their initiation than Halloween? This story is filled to the brim with tricks! Featuring fan-favorite characters and returning new faces like MEDUSA DOOM!

ARCHIE'S HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR

Archie Comics

0825AC0534

0825AC0535 – Archie's Halloween Spectacular Bob White Cover – $4.99

(W) Dan Parent (A) Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli (CA) Dan Parent, Rosario Tito Pena

This ain't no trick, we're TREATing you with a Halloween spectacular that's BIGGER than ever! Now packed with 30 PAGES of content, including a BRAND NEW STORY! The South Side Serpents are trying to recruit new members—and what better time to start their initiation than Halloween? This story is filled to the brim with tricks! Featuring fan-favorite characters and returning new faces like MEDUSA DOOM!

In Shops: 10/1/2025

SRP: $4.99

