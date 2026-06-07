Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, newlitg

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 7th of June 2026

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel leads Bleeding Cool’s daily LITG roundup as the site’s most-read story of the day.

The top ten trending Bleeding Cool stories span comics, TV, games, and collectibles, from Buffy to Star Trek.

A roundup of additional recent stories includes Batman sales charts, indie comics launches, and KPop Demon Hunters news.

LITG also looks back across six previous years of major headlines and marks comic book industry birthdays for June 7.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Matt Hollingsworth called for a boycott on Chrononauts

LITG two years ago, One Piece Seasons 2 & 3

LITG three years ago, What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave?

LITG four years ago, Hot Shots Part Tres

LITG five years ago – Captain America By Any Other Name

LITG six years ago, DC Sucks, Marvel Liquidates

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up. The chart was dominated by DC and Diamond stories, and we extended it to make that point. Here's the fifteen top stories of the day.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With fifteen years for us as well.

Larry Hama , GI Joe writer.

, GI Joe writer. Maddie Ricchiuto , Bleeding Cool writer

, Bleeding Cool writer Christina Diem Pham , producer of Marvel Strike Force

, producer of Marvel Strike Force Tucker Stone , former writer of Bergen Street Comics

, former writer of Bergen Street Comics Andy Grossberg , Founder/CCO of Comic Rocket.

, Founder/CCO of Comic Rocket. Ozzy Longoria, artist on DTV.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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