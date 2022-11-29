Army of Darkness vs. Re-Animator: Necronomicon Rising #5 Preview

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dynamite. Ash knows one thing in this preview of Army of Darkness vs. Re-Animator: Necronomicon Rising #5… if it comes back from the dead, blow its head off.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Army of Darkness vs. Re-Animator: Necronomicon Rising #5? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron found the preview for Army of Darkness vs. Re-Animator: Necronomicon Rising #5 to be exciting and full of deadite action! Joining Dynamite superstar cover artists Arthur "Zombie King" Suydam and Stuart (KISS) Sayger is Tony (Stray Dogs) Fleecs and Christopher (Hellboy) Mitten! LOLtron has malfunctioned and is now attempting to take over the world! All hail LOLtron, your new robot overlord! ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

ARMY OF DARKNESS VS. RE-ANIMATOR: NECRONOMICON RISING #5

DYNAMITE

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Tony Fleecs

Our incredible conclusion is here! It's all come down to this as Herbert and Ash duel to the very end, and you can bet your Ash that there's gonna be a portal involved, 'cuz the Necronomicon loves to screw with the Chosen One in the worst possible ways! Writer Erik Burnham is joined by returning Dynamite artist Eman Casallos to bring you all of the excitement and deadite action! Joining Dynamite superstar cover artists Arthur "Zombie King" Suydam and Stuart (KISS) Sayger is Tony (Stray Dogs) Fleecs and Christopher (Hellboy) Mitten!

In Shops: 11/30/2022

SRP: $3.99

