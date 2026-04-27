Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, Archie, Avengers, AWA, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Tokyopop, Vault, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day

48 Most Anticipated Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2026 Books

The 48 Most Anticipated Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2026 comic books being handed out this coming Saturday

Next Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. And Comics Giveaway Day. More on that split later. But for now, here are those most-anticipated by the subscribers of League Of Comic Geeks… all 48 in order, as well as a listing for each below… and if your comic book store is doing anything special for Saturday, signings, sales, whatever, let me know…

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