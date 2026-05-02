Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: no man's land, punderworld

Comic Shops Told To Destroy All Copies Of No Man's Land & Punderworld

Comic shops are told to destroy all their copies of No Man's Land by Szymon Kudranski and Punderworld Volume 2 by Linda Sejic

Article Summary Lunar Distribution told comic shops to destroy all copies of No Man's Land after a printing error left page 7 out of order.

Image Comics also recalled Punderworld Vol. 2 by Linda Sejic, which contains a misprint on page 51.

Readers who bought No Man's Land or Punderworld Vol. 2 are advised to return copies to the retailer for help.

No Man's Land by Szymon Kudranski is a Cold War murder mystery thriller collecting issues #1 through #4.

Lunar Distribution has told retailers to destroy two items they recently received from Image Comics due to printing errors. Punderworld Vol 2 by Linda Sejic from Image Comics, which contains a misprint on page 51. And No Man's Land by Szymon Kudranski, which contains a printing error on page 7, where the pages are out of order. If you bought a copy, feel free to take it back to where you bought it. Though maybe see if you can see what the issue is first…

No Man's Land by Szymon Kudranski

A high-stakes murder mystery perfect for fans of True Detective, Whiteout, and Insomnia. Diomede Islands. For three months each year, you can walk from the USA to Russia across an ice bridge—a frozen path known as the Ice Curtain. In 1963, when the body of a young woman is discovered on this icy no-man's land, the already fragile relationship between the superpowers threatens to collapse. With nuclear tensions rising, an FBI agent and a KGB operative must solve the murder—before the ice melts…and war ignites. From SOMETHING EPIC and BLOOD COMMANDMENT creator SZYMON KUDRANSKI comes the must-read thriller of the year. Collects NO MAN'S LAND #1-4.

A high-stakes murder mystery perfect for fans of True Detective, Whiteout, and Insomnia. Diomede Islands. For three months each year, you can walk from the USA to Russia across an ice bridge—a frozen path known as the Ice Curtain. In 1963, when the body of a young woman is discovered on this icy no-man's land, the already fragile relationship between the superpowers threatens to collapse. With nuclear tensions rising, an FBI agent and a KGB operative must solve the murder—before the ice melts…and war ignites. From SOMETHING EPIC and BLOOD COMMANDMENT creator SZYMON KUDRANSKI comes the must-read thriller of the year. Collects NO MAN'S LAND #1-4. Punderworld Volume 2 by Linda Sejic

Hades and Persephone's love-struck misadventures continue in the second volume of this Greek tale-turned-relatable romantic comedy as seen on Webtoons! Nothing says "opposites attract" like a Life Goddess and the King of the Dead – and after their truly Olympian meet-cute, who could blame Hades and Persephone for wanting a little time alone together? A night of exploring the Underworld brings them closer together, and it's all harmless flirting and long walks along the River Styx…until it turns out that Persephone can't leave, magically blocked from exiting the realm of the dead. It's as big a puzzle to her as it is to her antisocial new beau, but she and Hades will have to solve the mysterious imprisonment fast, because Persephone's absence has not gone unnoticed. In the mortal world and above, Persephone's mother, Demeter, sets out on a justified rampage of maternal aggression, determined to locate her missing daughter. The gods love their drama – but if they don't tread carefully, what starts as a simple misunderstanding may lead to the world as they know it- flipped upside down.

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