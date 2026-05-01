Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, captain america, doctor doom, mephisto, wolverine

Wolverine's New Avengers in Marvel's August 2026 Armageddon Solicits

Wolverine assembles the next Avengers and Captain America and Doctor Doom fight Mephisto for souls in Marvel's August 2026 Armageddon Solicits

Article Summary Wolverine assembles the new Avengers in Avengers: Armageddon #3 as global chaos erupts and Red Hulk turns unstoppable.

Marvel’s August 2026 Armageddon solicits reveal a major Avengers shake-up with heroes falling and villains rising.

Captain America and Doctor Doom join forces in Captain America #14 to claim the Antidivine and battle Mephisto.

Zdarsky’s Armageddon saga links Captain America and Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon to the next Avengers lineup.

Marvel Comics has dropped the solicits for August 2026's Armageddon titles ahead of tomorrow's Armageddon Free Comic Book Day Comics Giveaway Day preview edition…. for Captain America #14 by Chip Zdarsky and Ton Lima with Captain America and Doctor Doom teaming up against Mephisto on their journey back to Earth. Say, you don't suppose they could rescue Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's marriage while they are at it? And Avengers: Armageddon #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar lays the groundwork for the next lineup of Avengers, ahead of Avengers Doomsday doing it for them.

CAPTAIN AMERICA #14

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by TON LIMA

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI Variant Cover by DOMENICO CAVA

A SOUL FOR A SOUL…

In CAPTAIN AMERICA #14, Captain America and Victor Von Doom, bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy Mephisto. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom's first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance?

On Sale 8/5

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by TON LIMA Cover by VALERIO SCHITI Variant Cover by DOMENICO CAVA A SOUL FOR A SOUL… In CAPTAIN AMERICA #14, Captain America and Victor Von Doom, bound together in an unfamiliar war zone, are after the ANTIDIVINE – a sword powerful enough to destroy Mephisto. But someone else also has their eyes on the weapon! Can Steve stop Doom's first love from destroying Victor as his own soul hangs in the balance? On Sale 8/5 AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

CIVILIANS RIOT, VILLAINS RISE AND HEROES FALL!

The entire globe is thrown into chaos in AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #3. With the rest of the world turning against the Avengers, what will they choose? Stand down or fight against Red Hulk, even as he seems more and more unbeatable? And when an unstable new power takes center stage…the Avengers – and the world – will need all the help they can get! Wolverine sends out the call: AVENGERS ASSEMBLE!

Meanwhile, the next arc of CAPTAIN AMERICA serves a companion to the event, continuing in CAPTAIN AMERICA #14 with art by Ton Lima. The story sees Captain America, desperate to return to Earth to stop Armageddon, teaming up with Doctor Doom to acquire a weapon powerful enough to defeat their captor: Mephisto!

On Sale 8/19

"AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON shakes up the Avengers in a way not seen since Avengers: Disassembled, kicking off when the team assembles to stop Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, A.K.A. Red Hulk, from igniting a global conflict following his takeover of Latveria. The saga is currently being set up in Zdarsky's hit run of Captain America as well as the Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon limited series which follows Wolverine and Dave Colton, a new Captain America introduced in Zdarsky's run, as they team up to dismantle an all-new super soldier program. Along the way, the pair will unleash a mysterious power originating from another universe that will shift the tide of the coming battle with Ross—but at a heavy cost."

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