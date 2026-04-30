Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: colossus, Magik, uncanny x-men

A New Look For Magik, Colossus & The Professor In Uncanny X-Men

A New Look For Magik, Colossus and The Professor in the new Uncanny X-Men #27 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio (Spoilers)

Article Summary Uncanny X-Men #27 twists reality again as the Outliers become the New Mutants and the Xavier Institute changes around them.

Moira MacTaggart’s cryptic lessons hint something is deeply wrong, with the Danger Room echoing Moon Boy and Devil Dinosaur.

Professor Sauron is revealed in Xavier’s place, raising big questions about who is reshaping the Uncanny X-Men’s world.

Magik and Colossus appear dramatically altered, swapping powers and style as Graymalkin Prison heads toward chaos.

As seen in the last issue of Uncanny X-Men #26, the Outliers have been mysteriously recast as the New Mutants, a team originally formed by Professor X and Moira MacTaggart over forty years ago. But it's not just the New Mutants who have been changed by whatever else is going on. In this week's Uncanny X-Men #27 by Gail Simone and Luciano Vecchio, the Xavier Institute's Mansion has also had a bit of a change to the content levels of its Danger Room.

With a scenario based on Jack Kirby's Moon Boy and Devil Dinosaur. Theer's a reason for this, especially as Moira isn't indicating which Professor she is actually talking about, we are just left to presume…

It also looks like Warden Ellis is about to get her comeuppance as the mutant she has used to control everything, and everyone in her Greymalkin Prison is a bit worse for wear… as it looks like Inmate X, whoever it is, may be too much to control without him. And indicates a bit of a revelation in the next issue. And talking of revelations, it's not Professor Xavier at all. But someone who had designs on his station…

We have Professor Sauron, Doctor Karl Lykos, bitten by mutant pterodactyls, and transformed into an energy vampire, able to absorb the life force of others through touch. And if he absorbs the life force of mutants, he transforms into a humanoid Pteranodon, gaining increased strength and speed in the process. And a bit dinosaur-obsessed. Is Sauron behind all these changes, to absorb more life forces? And yes, it also looks like brother and sister Colossus and Magik have swapped powers and lifestyles as well… Piotr Rasputin is even wearing Illyana's tiara as well as wielding her Soulblade… here#s what else is coming.

Uncanny X-Men #27 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

Gambit's curse takes a terrifying turn, as legendary guests come to Haven House, and a sudden DEATH throws the mutant world into chaos. It's a story you never thought you'd see and one you won't want to miss!

Gambit's curse takes a terrifying turn, as legendary guests come to Haven House, and a sudden DEATH throws the mutant world into chaos. It's a story you never thought you'd see and one you won't want to miss! Uncanny X-Men #28 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

Our wildest UNCANNY story yet continues! A mysterious turn of events brings the NEW MUTANTS to the UNCANNY X-MEN, and the Outliers are nowhere to be found! All this plus the SECRET of Graymalkin Prison's INMATE X revealed at last! Who is this incredibly lethal mutant powerhouse, and what does it mean for mutantkind?

Our wildest UNCANNY story yet continues! A mysterious turn of events brings the NEW MUTANTS to the UNCANNY X-MEN, and the Outliers are nowhere to be found! All this plus the SECRET of Graymalkin Prison's INMATE X revealed at last! Who is this incredibly lethal mutant powerhouse, and what does it mean for mutantkind? Uncanny X-Men #29 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

Haven House has a POWERFUL and UNEXPECTED set of houseguests, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are not feeling very HOSPITABLE! Meanwhile, the Outliers are STRANDED in a landscape they can't understand, under the watchful mentorship of one of the X-Men's MOST POWERFUL FOES! All this, plus a DEATH at Graymalkin Prison causes VIOLENT CHAOS for guards and inmates alike!

Haven House has a POWERFUL and UNEXPECTED set of houseguests, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are not feeling very HOSPITABLE! Meanwhile, the Outliers are STRANDED in a landscape they can't understand, under the watchful mentorship of one of the X-Men's MOST POWERFUL FOES! All this, plus a DEATH at Graymalkin Prison causes VIOLENT CHAOS for guards and inmates alike! Uncanny X-Men #30 by Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio

Widespread panic breaks out in Louisiana as it becomes Ground Zero for an alien invasion force! But are they really what they seem? And are they a known species or some new terror altogether? Can even the UNCANNY X-MEN resist the technological terror when MARS NEEDS MUTANTS?

Widespread panic breaks out in Louisiana as it becomes Ground Zero for an alien invasion force! But are they really what they seem? And are they a known species or some new terror altogether? Can even the UNCANNY X-MEN resist the technological terror when MARS NEEDS MUTANTS? Uncanny X-Men #31 by Gail Simone, Roge Antonio

Louisiana is GROUND ZERO for an attack force of alien ships with a mission, and woe betide any human or mutant who gets in their way! As if that isn't enough, an Outlier goes on the worst first date ever! Kids are dancing during the end of the world, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are the chaperones to terror! PLUS: A SPECIAL BACKUP STORY CELEBRATING DISABILITY PRIDE MONTH!

Louisiana is GROUND ZERO for an attack force of alien ships with a mission, and woe betide any human or mutant who gets in their way! As if that isn't enough, an Outlier goes on the worst first date ever! Kids are dancing during the end of the world, and the UNCANNY X-MEN are the chaperones to terror! PLUS: A SPECIAL BACKUP STORY CELEBRATING DISABILITY PRIDE MONTH! Uncanny X-Men #32 by Gail Simone, Roge Antonio

THE INVASION HAS BEGUN, and the EXTERMINATORS ARE HERE. Can even the might of the combined UNCANNY X-MEN stem the tide of the TERROR FROM THE STARS? And what is the TRUE MISSION of the alien force attacking LOUISIANA? It's MUTATION vs. MUTANT in glorious CEREBRO-COLOR!

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