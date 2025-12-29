Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , , ,

Ask For Mercy Season 5 Returns By Abigail Harding & Richard Starkings

Ask For Mercy by Abigail Harding and Richard Starkings quits Comixology Originals for Kickstarter for Season 6 in 2026

Ask For Mercy by Abigail Jill Harding and Richard Staarkings launched on Comixology Originals back in 2018, and was first mentioned in Bleeding Cool in 2017. Well, now it's back, outside of Comixology Originals and will be launching on Kickstarter in 2026… as "Whitby Goth Weekend."

Ask For Mercy: Whitby Goth Weekend
Ask For Mercy: Whitby Goth Weekend by Richard Starkings and Abigail Jill Harding at Thought Bubble / Rich Johnston

Ask For Mercy is a World War II fantasy horror story in the tradition of John Carpenter's The Thing and Sandman, in which Mercy is snatched from her own place and time to join a team of Monster Hunters who are actually monsters themselves, and together they have to take on a pantheon of Hideous Creatures summoned to our world by Nazis. As they do.

Ask For Mercy: Whitby Goth Weekend
Ask For Mercy: Whitby Goth Weekend by Richard Starkings and Abigail Jill Harding at Thought Bubble / Rich Johnston

Whitby, of course, is forever linked with Dracula, the coastal fishing town where Count Dracula first lands on the shores of England, shipped in by coffin. And now the home of many a Dracula and related event.

Thought bubble
Abigail Jill Harding and Richard Starkings at Thought Bubble / Rich Johnston

Abigail Jill Harding is also known for her series Parliament Of Rooks, in which architect Darius Ravenscar dreams architectural plans in a fantasy world that go very wrong indeed. That also launched on Comixology Originals and now has a new future ahead of it, after running a Kickstarter exclusive prequel edition.

Thought bubble
Abigail Jill Harding at Thought Bubble / Rich Johnston

And at Thought Bubble earlier this year, we got a better look at what was coming for that series as well… take a look.

Parliament Of Rooks by Abigail Jill Harding at Thought Bubble / Rich Johnston
Parliament Of Rooks by Abigail Jill Harding at Thought Bubble / Rich Johnston
Parliament Of Rooks by Abigail Jill Harding at Thought Bubble / Rich Johnston
Parliament Of Rooks by Abigail Jill Harding at Thought Bubble / Rich Johnston

