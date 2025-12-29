Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Abigail Jill Harding, ask for mercy, kickstarter, richard starkings

Ask For Mercy Season 5 Returns By Abigail Harding & Richard Starkings

Season 6, titled Whitby Goth Weekend, continues the World War II monster fantasy horror saga

The series draws on inspirations like John Carpenter's The Thing and Sandman with Nazi-summoned monsters

Abigail Jill Harding also works on Parliament Of Rooks, shifting from Comixology to Kickstarter projects

Ask For Mercy by Abigail Jill Harding and Richard Staarkings launched on Comixology Originals back in 2018, and was first mentioned in Bleeding Cool in 2017. Well, now it's back, outside of Comixology Originals and will be launching on Kickstarter in 2026… as "Whitby Goth Weekend."

Ask For Mercy is a World War II fantasy horror story in the tradition of John Carpenter's The Thing and Sandman, in which Mercy is snatched from her own place and time to join a team of Monster Hunters who are actually monsters themselves, and together they have to take on a pantheon of Hideous Creatures summoned to our world by Nazis. As they do.

Whitby, of course, is forever linked with Dracula, the coastal fishing town where Count Dracula first lands on the shores of England, shipped in by coffin. And now the home of many a Dracula and related event.

Abigail Jill Harding is also known for her series Parliament Of Rooks, in which architect Darius Ravenscar dreams architectural plans in a fantasy world that go very wrong indeed. That also launched on Comixology Originals and now has a new future ahead of it, after running a Kickstarter exclusive prequel edition.

And at Thought Bubble earlier this year, we got a better look at what was coming for that series as well… take a look.

