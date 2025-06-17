Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Basia Tran, remy lai

At Fifteen, A New Scholastic Graphic Novel by Remy Lai and Basia Tran

At Fifteen, a new Scholastic Graphix YA graphic novel by Remy Lai and Basia Tran, to be published in 2027

The story follows Frankie, a teen navigating her father's cancer and her first romantic relationship.

Remy Lai is known for popular YA books like Chickenpox, Ghost Book, and Pie in the Sky.

Basia Tran, a Polish-Vietnamese illustrator, brings her unique style to this highly anticipated graphic novel.

At Fifteen by Remy Lai and Basia Tran is a YA graphic novel, 15-year-old Frankie tries to escape the realities of her father's cancer diagnosis by throwing herself into her first romantic relationship. Clarissa Wong, while at Scholastic, acquired world rights to At Fifteen and Megan Peace at Graphix will edit. Publication of At Fifteen is scheduled for the autumn of 2027. Remy Lai's agent Jim McCarthy at Dystel, Goderich & Bourret, and Basia Tran's agent Chad W. Beckerman at the CAT Agency negotiated the deal.

Remy Lai is was born in Indonesia, grew up in Singapore, and currently lives in Brisbane, Australia. She is the author of books such as Chickenpox, Ghost Book, Pawcasso, Sunny The Shark, Star The Elephant, Rainbow The Koala, Fly On The Wall, Read At Your Own Risk and Pie In The Sky.

Basia Tran is a Polish-Vietnamese illustrator from Kraków, Poland who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. Her illustration work included books such as The Number Mountain, What's That?, Arya & Beat, Two Parts Of Me, The Death of Cupcake, and the upcoming Gwei The Hungry Ghost, and Gracie Wei.

Scholastic is an American multinational publishing, education, and media company that publishes and distributes comics, books, and educational materials for schools, parents, and children. Its books are distributed through retail and online sales and through schools via reading clubs and fairs, and its comic book line Scholastic Graphix has helped to make Scholastic the biggest print comic book publisher in North America.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

