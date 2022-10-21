AXE: Judgment Day #6 Preview: Universe Shaking Finale

The Eternals must make a choice in this preview of AXE: Judgment Day #6. Whatever it is, hopeully it doesn't prolong this event.

AXE: Judgment Day #6

by Kieron Gillen & Valerio Schiti, cover by Mark Brooks

The apocalyptic finale of the event of the year. It's not that nothing will be the same again – it's that unless heroes can find a new way to be heroes, everything will be nothing forever.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Oct 26, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620368000611

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620368000621 – A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 6 GIANGIORDANO VARIANT [AXE] – $5.99 US

75960620368000631 – A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 6 BROOKS VIRGIN VARIANT [AXE] – $5.99 US

75960620368000641 – A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 6 MOMOKO VARIANT [AXE] – $5.99 US

75960620368000651 – A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 6 ARTGERM VARIANT [AXE] – $5.99 US

75960620368000661 – A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 6 GRANOV VARIANT [AXE] – $5.99 US

75960620368000671 – A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 6 WITTER MEN OF A.X.E. VARIANT [AXE] – $5.99 US

