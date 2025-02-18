Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Barstow

Barstow #3 Preview: Possession is Nine-Tenths of the Law

In Barstow #3, Agent Miranda Diaz investigates a disappearance while demonic possession runs rampant. Check out the preview from Dark Horse Comics here.

Dark Horse Comics’ horror-comedy by McKendry duo and artist Tyler Jenkins continues.

The four-issue series dives deeper into demonic chaos and human struggles.

With the assistance of local sheriff Papa Dodd and his partner Starr, Agent Miranda Diaz looks into the recent disappearance of an out-of-towner. Pria continues her demon possession dealings, and Eli battles for control over his own body.• Award-winning horror writing and filmmaking team David Ian McKendry and Rebekah McKendry team up with Eisner-nominated artist Tyler Jenkins for this comedy-horror series.• Four issue series.

Barstow #3

by David Ian McKendry & Rebekah McKendry & Tyler Jenkins, cover by Justin Birch

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Feb 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801306100311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

