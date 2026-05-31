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Batman & Absolute Green Lantern: The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

Batman #10 and Absolute Green Lantern #15 top this week's 50 most anticipated comic books... that's if people buy them.

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Article Summary

  • Batman #10 leads the week's 50 most anticipated comics, with Absolute Green Lantern #15 close behind for DC.
  • Absolute Green Lantern outpaces Amazing Spider-Man and Uncanny X-Men as DC and Marvel battle for pull-list buzz.
  • Deadman #1 debuts strongly for DC Next Level, while Supergirl: Survive #1 also signals major reader interest.
  • The rankings draw from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader anticipation rather than confirmed sales.

DC Comics sees Batman #10 top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, beating out Absolute Green Lantern, and both beating out Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men, though admittedly those two seem to have been rising in anticipation a little of late. Deadman has a very strong placement for a new title without history on this chart, for DC Next Level, suggesting it will be a top five book in sales, also biding well for Supergirl: Survive.

  1. Batman #10 • $4.99 • DC Comics
  2. Absolute Green Lantern #15 • $4.99 • DC Comics
  3. The Amazing Spider-Man #30 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  4. Uncanny X-Men #29 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  5. Batgirl #20 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  6. Fantastic Four #12 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  7. Poison Ivy #45 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  8. Cyclops #5 • $3.99 • Marvel Comics
  9. Iron Man #6 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  10. Marc Spector: Moon Knight #5 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  11. Spawn #376 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  12. The Deadman #1 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  13. Rook: Exodus #10 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  14. Wade Wilson: Deadpool #5 • $3.99 • Marvel Comics
  15. JSA #20 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  16. Radiant Black #42 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  17. Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #5 • $3.99 • Marvel Comics
  18. X-Men of Apocalypse #4 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  19. Doctor Strange #7 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  20. Adventures of Superman: Book of El #9 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  21. The Walking Dead Deluxe #138 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  22. Supergirl: Survive #1 • $4.99 • DC Comics
  23. What If…? Uncanny X-Men #1 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  24. Harley & Ivy: Life & Crimes #6 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  25. DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #2 • $3.99 • DC Comics
  26. Godzilla: Infinity Roar #5 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  27. The Lucky Devils #8 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  28. X-Men '97: Season Two #1 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  29. The Twilight Zone #7 • $4.99 • IDW Publishing
  30. Godzilla #11 • $4.99 • IDW Publishing
  31. Comics! The Magazine #4 • $2.99 • Prana Direct
  32. She-Spawn #2 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  33. Justice League: Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event #1 • $4.99 • DC Comics
  34. Star Wars: Rogue One – Jyn Erso #1 • $4.99 • Marvel Comics
  35. The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Edition #1 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  36. It's Jeff: Brand New Week #1 • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
  37. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1 • $4.99 • BOOM! Studios
  38. Only the Savage Are Left #1 • $4.99 • Dark Horse Comics
  39. Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook #3 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  40. Sam and Twitch: Case Files #24 • $3.99 • Image Comics
  41. Just Spectacular Collection #1 • $5.99 • Marvel Comics
  42. Event Horizon: Inferno #2 • $4.99 • IDW Publishing
  43. FML #8 • $4.99 • Dark Horse Comics
  44. TMNT: Journeys #10 • $4.99 • IDW Publishing
  45. Cruel Universe #11 • $4.99 • Oni Press
  46. Royals #3 • $4.99 • Image Comics
  47. The Exorcism at Buckingham Palace #3 • $4.99 • IDW Publishing
  48. The Ring: The Man Who Beat the Man #1 • $4.99 • Dark Horse Comics
  49. Frankenstein: New World – The Speed of Darkness #2 • $4.99 • Dark Horse Comics
  50. Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories – Elspeth #4 • $4.99 • Dark Horse Comics

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

Batman & Absolute Green Lantern: The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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