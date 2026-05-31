Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, anticipated titles

Batman & Absolute Green Lantern: The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics

Batman #10 and Absolute Green Lantern #15 top this week's 50 most anticipated comic books... that's if people buy them.

Article Summary Batman #10 leads the week's 50 most anticipated comics, with Absolute Green Lantern #15 close behind for DC.

Absolute Green Lantern outpaces Amazing Spider-Man and Uncanny X-Men as DC and Marvel battle for pull-list buzz.

Deadman #1 debuts strongly for DC Next Level, while Supergirl: Survive #1 also signals major reader interest.

The rankings draw from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader anticipation rather than confirmed sales.

DC Comics sees Batman #10 top the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for this coming Wednesday, beating out Absolute Green Lantern, and both beating out Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men, though admittedly those two seem to have been rising in anticipation a little of late. Deadman has a very strong placement for a new title without history on this chart, for DC Next Level, suggesting it will be a top five book in sales, also biding well for Supergirl: Survive.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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