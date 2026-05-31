Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic legions

The Green Demon Joins the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators

Prepare to enter the blood-soaked arena with Four Horsemen Studios with the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators

Fantasy action figure collecting continues to explode as Four Horsemen Studios expands the world of Mythoss with another brutal arena-ready warrior. Releasing as part of the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators line, the new Green Demon Armory Gladiator brings demonic horror and classic sword-and-sorcery style together for a new release. These figures are known for combining customizable parts, detailed sculpting, and deep fantasy lore.

The Green Demon Gladiator is embracing the savage side of the Mythic Legions universe with a monstrous release that showcases his green paint scheme and demonic head sculpt. Like many figures in the line, this release will include interchangeable parts and accessories that allow collectors to swap armor, weapons, and gear across multiple Mythic Legions characters. Four Horsemen Studios gave the Green Demon an extra helmeted head sculpt, a sword, a shield, a hammer, and an axe to slay his enemies with. Pre-orders for the Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Green Demon are already live for $54.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Green Demon Figure

"Add the ultimate gladiator warriors to your Mythic Legions army! This brand new Armory Gladiators Green Demon Armory Gladiator action figure is around 7 inches in size and features multiple points of articulation for creating various poses with the figure. The figure also comes with two heads, shoulder armor, four belts, and a variety of weapons to customize the figure with. Don't miss your chance to add this impressive figure to your Four Horsemen collection!"

Product Features

6 inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Part of the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators series

Highly detailed sculpt

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Green Demon Armory Gladiator figure

Two head parts

Shoulder armor

Sword

Axe

Hammer

Shield

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