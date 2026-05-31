Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: CookieRun, CookieRun: Braverse

CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game Receives Five Starter Decks

Players have five new starter deck options available for the CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game, providing some different starting options

Article Summary CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game adds five new 60-card starter decks, each ready to play now for $13 at hobby shops.

Each CookieRun starter deck spotlights a Legendary Cookie and a distinct style, from aggro and control to draw and recursion.

New Legendary Pets debut as Cookie Cards in CookieRun: Braverse, boosting each deck’s core strategy with themed synergy.

CookieRun expands beyond mobile games with Braverse TCG, as the franchise grows through collecting, competition, and events.

Devsisters has launched a new set of Starter Decks for the CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game, giving players a few new options to help start their game. As you can see here, they've created five different color options, cookie flavors, if you will, giving players options to approach the game that are pre-built and can be played as-is or be altered with new cards as they can learn the game and build on it. We have the finer details from the developers below on all five, as they're available in hobby shops now for $13 a piece.

Five New Starter Deck Flavors Are Available For the CookieRun: Braverse Trading Card Game

The new lineup gives players five distinct ways to jump into Braverse, with each deck offering a complete strategy built around a recognizable Legendary Cookie. Highlights include:

Distinct ways to choose a playstyle , with each deck built around a distinct tactical identity: Red for aggressive effect damage, Yellow for recovery and control, Green for resource management, Blue for hand cycling, and Purple for trash-based recursion.

, with each deck built around a distinct tactical identity: Red for aggressive effect damage, Yellow for recovery and control, Green for resource management, Blue for hand cycling, and Purple for trash-based recursion. Legendary Pets make their Braverse TCG debut as Cookie Cards, bringing fan-favorite companions from previous CookieRun games into the game for the first time. Each Pet pairs with its corresponding Legendary Cookie to extend the deck's core strategy, from amplifying damage to improving survivability, enabling combos, or maintaining resource flow.

debut as Cookie Cards, bringing fan-favorite companions from previous CookieRun games into the game for the first time.

All five of the 60-card Starter Decks are built around a featured Legendary Cookie:

Flames of Immortality , led by Fire Spirit Cookie , creates fast offensive pressure through HP-sacrifice effects and powerful damage that cannot be blocked by Trap Cards.

, led by , creates fast offensive pressure through HP-sacrifice effects and powerful damage that cannot be blocked by Trap Cards. Tree of Life , built around Millennial Tree Cookie , focuses on HP recovery, defensive control, and long-term stability to outlast opponents.

, built around , focuses on HP recovery, defensive control, and long-term stability to outlast opponents. Guardian Winds , featuring Wind Archer Cookie , rewards careful resource management, smart Item Card use, and timing-based plays.

, featuring , rewards careful resource management, smart Item Card use, and timing-based plays. Seas of Fate , centered on Sea Fairy Cookie , keeps momentum through hand cycling, card draw, and continuous resource flow.

, centered on , keeps momentum through hand cycling, card draw, and continuous resource flow. Glorious Moonlight, led by Moonlight Cookie, uses trash-based mechanics to generate value, recover key Cookies, and control the pace of the match.

This release arrives as the CookieRun franchise continues expanding beyond mobile games into new ways for fans to collect, compete, and connect with the franchise. CookieRun has surpassed 300 million cumulative players worldwide, while recent cultural moments, including its KPop Demon Hunters collaboration and a New York City pop-up that drew more than 40,000 visitors in 10 days, point to a franchise with growing reach beyond the screen.

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