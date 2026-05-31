Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry Showrunner Tierney "Working Very Hard" on Season 2

Showrunner Jacob Tierney updated how things were looking with Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry Season 2.

Article Summary Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney says he’s working very hard on Season 2 and wants it released ASAP.

Tierney shared the Heated Rivalry Season 2 update while accepting the Showrunner Award via pre-recorded video.

Filming on Heated Rivalry Season 2 is expected to begin in August, with an April 2027 return currently planned.

Tierney says Season 2, inspired by The Long Game, will keep Shane and Ilya’s evolving relationship at the center.

With filming on the second season of Crave, HBO Max, and series creator Jacob Tierney's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry expected to get underway in August, Tierney had an update to share while accepting the Showrunner Award at the 3rd Critics Choice Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television via video. "Thank you so much to the Critics Choice Association for this amazing and unexpected honor," Tierney shared. "I'm so, so grateful, and I'm so sorry that I cannot be there to celebrate with all of you in person and accept this. I'm working very hard on Season 2 to get it out to people as soon as possible. I genuinely wish I could be there. I'm so moved by this."

Here's a look at what Tierney had to share during the 3rd Critics Choice Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television, followed by a look back at some of Tierney's previous updates:

'Heated Rivalry's Jacob Tierney accepts the Showrunner Award via a pre-recorded video at the 3rd Critics Choice Celebration Of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television, while hard at work on Season 2https://t.co/qiKxTosUrB pic.twitter.com/QlGkdKPX2d — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Heated Rivalry Creator on Love, Sex & Season 2

Previously, Tierney shared some insights about the second season of Heated Rivalry, which is drawing inspiration from author Rachel Reid's The Long Game. Released in 2022, the story spotlights Shane Hollander and Ilya Rosanov (played by Storrie and Hudson Williams in the series, respectively) ten years later, their relationship still a secret to the league and those close to them. Shane fears what going public would do to them personally and professionally, but (according to Reid's website), "Ilya is sick of secrets. Shane has gotten so good at hiding his feelings, sometimes Ilya questions if they even exist." Speaking with Variety, Tierney was asked how the series will handle the sex scenes between Shane and Ilya in the second season, given where the couple is by the end of the finale, and whether viewers can expect more nonsexual, intimate moments.

"You know, Rachel [Reid] talks a lot about the promise that I made to her to take her characters seriously. She takes them very seriously in 'The Long Game,' and that doesn't mean there's no sex. There's quite a bit of sex in 'The Long Game.' But I think it functions differently in the second book, and that's just what I want to do. The journey of this show, no matter how long it goes on for, will always be centered around the relationship between Shane and Ilya. Sex will always be a big part of it, like it is with any romantic relationship," Tierney explained. "But it's really about continuing that progress of what happens after that first blush of love, what happens after you decide you're in love, and how do you sustain it? That's a very adult question: 'We love each other, and now what? Does that mean everything's easy?' No, it does not. There's loads of challenges that get thrown Shane and Ilya's way. Beyond what's in the books, I really don't have an agenda besides that I love this couple, and I love these characters, and I want to just hang out with them more and watch them grow more and watch them become better for each other."

During a February check-in with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, Tierney and EP Brendan Brady covered a lot of ground about the series, including the filming timeline and the second season's premiere. With writing currently underway, Tierney shared that August is being eyed for filming, with an April 2027 return planned. "There will be more 'Heated Rivalry' on your TVs, like, truly, as soon as humanly possible," Tierney said. Brady added that fans should "enjoy the yearn" of waiting for the show's next season. Here's a look at what Tierney and Brady had to share about the hit Crave and HBO Max series, looking ahead to the second season, and much more:

"There will be more 'Heated Rivalry' truly as soon as humanly possible": Jacob Tierney, the creator, executive producer, director and writer of the TV series "Heated Rivalry," says the romance between Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov captured the hearts of fans because of their… pic.twitter.com/XSLTXPCBbn — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 26, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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