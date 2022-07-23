Batman: One Dark Knight #3 Preview: It's a Trap

Batman walks right into a trap in this preview of Batman: One Dark Knight #3, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: ONE DARK KNIGHT #3

DC Comics

0322DC024

0322DC025 – Batman: One Dark Knight #3 Bill Sienkiewicz Cover – $6.99

(W/A/CA) Jock

From the sewers under Gotham to the roiling waters of the harbor, Batman's march toward Blackgate Prison is nearing its end…but far from being a passive prisoner, E.M.P. has his own mission to fulfill—and there's no way he's letting the Dark Knight stop him from carrying it out!

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $6.99

