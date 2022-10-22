Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Get Complete Omnibus Rescheduled

The Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus was a 576-page trade collection planned to be published by DC Comics at the end of 2021 before being delayed indefinitely by the printing, paper and distribution bottleneck that hit and hit hard. Now it has been finally rescheduled for the 1st of August, 2023, collecting Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1-6; Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Deluxe Edition, and Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Omnibus Hardcover – August 1, 2023

Written by top comics author James Tynion IV and beautifully illustrated by Freddie Williams II, the New York Times bestselling crossover series, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is now collected in an omnibus format! Join the Bat and some teenage turtles as they try to save their cities from the baddest of the bad guys! NEW YORK CITY. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles face the battle of a lifetime, fighting both the fearsome Foot Clan and their leader, the Shredder, and the alien forces of General Krang… which is exactly Krang's plan. Now a single dimensional warp can rid him of both of his greatest rivals at once. GOTHAM CITY. From the Penguin to Killer Croc to Ra's al Ghul and beyond, the caped crime-fighter called Batman already has his hands full protecting his city. Suddenly, a new enemy emerges—the Shredder and his ninja followers, transported to Gotham and unleashed upon an unsuspecting world. Now they're on the hunt for the technology that will help them return home…and conquer Gotham City in the process. But heroes come in all shapes, and the Dark Knight does not fight alone. As the Caped Crusader joins forces with Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael and Master Splinter, can the Bat, the Rat and the Turtles take down the most vicious villains from two dimensions?