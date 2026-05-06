Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Federica Mancin, meta, Murewa Ayodele, ororo, storm

Storm #4 Spoilers: Ororo's Mother Has Read The Final Issue, Storm #5

Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4 Spoilers: Ororo's Mother has read the final issue already, Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #5

Article Summary Storm: Earth’s Mightiest Mutant #4 goes full meta, trapping Ororo in a reality-bending clash beyond the multiverse.

N’Dare Monroe returns with a terrifying plan to reset creation

The issue revisits Krakoan resurrection and hurtles Storm through comic-book history into a wild 1990s macho universe.

Furaha, Storm’s daughter, finally arrives as The War Above All escalates and the final battle for Earth draws near.

The now-penultimate issue of the series, Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4 by Murewa Ayodele, Federica Mancin is out today, promising the arrival of Furaha's Storm's daughter, as an invasion of the Earth (yes, another one, there are three going on at Marvel this week, with Storm, Fantastic Four and Queen In Black all doing it) is coming. But this is The War Above All, as we have been told in previous issues…, and the invasion by Akujin.

See, could have been The Queen In Black. As the comic book itself has stepped into meta-territory, from the cover of the third issue.

With an Impossible Astronaut beyond the multiverse at, for want of a better phrase, The Source Wall.

And under that particular helmet, a familiar face. The mother of all faces.

As in, Storm's mother, just about, N'Dare Monroe. And she is not bringing good news, about herself and the existence of all known reality.

Indeed, all known realities, it seems. The war, the betrayals, and the U.S.federal government…

And now, in Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4, we get the full meta promised by the cover of Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #3. Given that it seems to take place inside the comic book's letters pages.

And we even get a little multiversal cleanup between Secret Wars and the Eighth Iteration of reality, which is mostly the same as the Seventh. Why not trigger a Ninth that's just the same, and sorts out one or two wrinkles along the way? Such as giving us more variant editions of Jaffa Cakes?

We are back with the meta, as writers can and do decide anything and everything. Is this possibly teasing the next issue of Stom as regarding the series' truncated final issue? And a blast from the past…

Man, I miss those times, right? But maybe Storm didn't. Not this bit, anyway.

And also got a lot more naked… hang on, where did Cyclops' visor come from that time around? Right out of the egg?

But this was a resurrection reality that Storm ran away from. She refused Krakoan resurrection as a way to be one of the people of Arakko, whom she now ruled over. Looks like she might have had another motivation. It was just icky.

Which is why she is not going to go along with her parallel mother's plan to turn the universe off and on again. Could N'Dare Monroe actually be a writer? Or an editor? Or a comic book artist? Because she has the reference books…

"Loomis Push" there, a reference to Andrew Loomis, the early twentieth-century artist famous for his books teaching the construction of the human figure in art, specifically sketching out the body, with rules, angles, and dimensions, and used by every comic book artists on the planet – unless they are copying someone else who is.

And as Storm is pushed through the same constructs used to create her, so she out-metas Deadpool as she fins her way to the early nineties, in the Macho Multiverse.

Which is full of characters created by Rob Liefeld, Greg Capullo, Jim Lee, Stephen Platt, Whilce Portacio and the like… so many guns on backs, so many ammo belts, so many pouches, so many little feet

And while you do meet Ororo's daughter, as promised, a little older than we last saw her in a tease, with no more details as to her lineage…

It's Storm's mother we need to be the most wary of. Because when it comes to spoilers, no one is worse that N'Dare…

Because he's already read the final issue of the series. And in a month's time, you will share her power….

Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4 by Murewa Ayodele and Federica Mancin is published today by Marvel Comics.

As well as what came before… and what is coming.

Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant (2026) #2 (of 5) by Murewa Ayodele, Federica Mancin

FIRST APPEARANCE OF GALACTA! The horns of war bellow battle formations. An army of mystics drenches the soil in blood sacrifices. STORM and SCARLET WITCH face impossible choices as an interdimensional invasion draws nearer. Will their friendship stand the test of imminent destruction, murder and bloodshed, or will it foster resentments? In all, the sweet embrace of DEATH tugs at the universe still. And making her long-awaited, first-ever comic book appearance is the Marvel 616 version of the femme inheritor of the Power Cosmic – blood of GALACTUS, the Devourer of Worlds…GALACTA.

FIRST APPEARANCE OF GALACTA! The horns of war bellow battle formations. An army of mystics drenches the soil in blood sacrifices. STORM and SCARLET WITCH face impossible choices as an interdimensional invasion draws nearer. Will their friendship stand the test of imminent destruction, murder and bloodshed, or will it foster resentments? In all, the sweet embrace of DEATH tugs at the universe still. And making her long-awaited, first-ever comic book appearance is the Marvel 616 version of the femme inheritor of the Power Cosmic – blood of GALACTUS, the Devourer of Worlds…GALACTA. Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #3 (of 5) by Murewa Ayodele, Federica Mancin

To save STORM from THE WAR ABOVE ALL, a mysterious entity abducts ORORO out of the Multiverse completely. STORM must find her way back to EARTH-616 by any means necessary.

To save STORM from THE WAR ABOVE ALL, a mysterious entity abducts ORORO out of the Multiverse completely. STORM must find her way back to EARTH-616 by any means necessary. Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant (2026) #5 (of 5) by Murewa Ayodele, Federica Mancin

THE EVE OF BATTLE. The Cyclopes' hunger for dripping human flesh, the fishmen thirst for widows' sorrow and the wizards gather genocidal spells. But our protector, STORM, is nowhere to be found. She doesn't want to be found. For her heart aches and bleeds for a lost love.

Yeah, definitely could have gone with Queen In Black…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!