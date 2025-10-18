Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Argentina, batman: the world

Batman: The World's Argentinian Team, Salvador Sanz & Sarcino Luciano

Batman: The World gets a new Argentinian story by Salvador Sanz and Sarcino Luciano for Argentina Comicon

Article Summary Batman: The World expands with an exclusive Argentinian story by Salvador Sanz and Sarcino Luciano.

Batman faces a mysterious force in devastated Buenos Aires, debuting at Argentina Comicon in December.

The original Batman: The World anthology featured stories from global creative teams but omitted Argentina.

DC Comics and Ovni Press partner to finally bring a unique Argentinian Batman chapter to the series.

Batman: The World was a 2021 anthology graphic novel published internationally, simultaneously, in multiple languages, featuring creative teams from around the world, reflecting their own country, in a Batman story. There have been a number of similarly themed volumes since, including Superman: The World and The Joker: The World. But it seems that the world is not done with the first volume yet.

Argentina was cruelly excluded from the original Batman: The World, and now it seems Argentina will be getting its own version of the book with an additional Batman story set in Argentina. The creative team will be Salvador Sanz and Sarcino Luciano, who will bring Batman to Buenos Aires, in which "a devastated Buenos Aires becomes the stage for Batman's next battle, facing a mysterious and unknown force that threatens the city." And unveiled by DC Comics and Ovni Press in December at Argentina Comicon.

Here's the listing for the original version:

"The Dark Knight's fight for justice goes global! Batman has long fought his war on crime within the dark and twisted confines of Gotham City. But when he looks beyond the bridges, alleys, and skyscrapers, the Dark Knight realises that the call for justice knows no borders, and there are wrongs to be righted everywhere. When Bruce Wayne's travels take him around the globe, Batman is there to stop any wrongdoings that may arise. No matter where in the world he is, he is always Batman! Batman's war on crime goes worldwide in this new hardcover anthology, Batman: The World. This 184-page book is a first-of-its-kind publishing event, featuring stories from Batman's past and present told by top creative teams from across the globe, taking place in their home countries. This incredible hardcover collection also features a sketchbook section detailing some of the unique Batman suit designs shown within the stories! The international all-star teams include:"

