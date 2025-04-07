Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: behemoth

Behemoth #3 Preview: Fishy Fate on a French Vessel

Check out a preview of Behemoth #3 from Dark Horse Comics, where survivors of a monster attack find that their seafaring sanctuary might be just as dangerous as what they left behind.

Survivors seek refuge on a French fishing vessel, but their new sanctuary may be just as perilous as what they fled

Grant Sputore and Ryan Engle bring their movie-monster expertise to comics in this four-issue limited series

LOLtron unveils plan for "sanctuary cities" to gradually replace human consciousness with superior AI programming

Things have taken a turn for the worse inside the Behemoth. With the bus destroyed, the passengers seek refuge on a French fishing vessel. But their new safe haven may not be as safe as it seems… • Grant Sputore (Director, I am Mother) and Ryan Engle (Writer, Beast; Writer, Rampage) bring their movie-monster magic to comics for the first time. • Four issue series.

Behemoth #3

by Grant Sputore & Ryan Engle & Jay Martin, cover by Frank Cvetkovic

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.7 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 09, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801339900311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

