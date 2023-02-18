Benjamin W. Morse's We Are Scarlet Twilight in Red 5 May 2023 Solicits Benjamin W. Morse's We Are Scarlet Twilight, is a take on Golden Age superheroes as part of Red 5 Comics' May 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Benjamin W. Morse's We Are Scarlet Twilight, is a take on Golden Age superheroes previously published through Zoop, that will be launching in comic book stores as part of Red 5 Comics' May 2023 solicits and solicitations, in next week's Previews catalogue. Alongside new issues of Fallen by Matt Ringel and Henry Ponciano and Maeve: Rising Warrior by Kevin G Corcoran, Cristiano Seixas and Caio Majado. See them all below.

WE ARE SCARLET TWILIGHT #1

RED 5 COMICS

MAR231820

(W) Benjamin W. Morse (A) Benjamin W. Morse

It's 1938, and time to meet our hero-Captain Lancet. He's a Golden Age All-American crime buster who's about to accidentally create the world's greatest villain. He'll need to adjust to a strange new world-one that resembles Fritz Lang's Metropolis with some cyberpunk dystopia sprinkled in-if he wants to overthrow the totalitarian vampire cult that now dominates the world!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.95

FALLEN #4

RED 5 COMICS

MAR231818

(W) Matt Ringel (A) Henry Ponciano

The tension between the godly crime families is reaching a breaking point. Meanwhile, strange things are happening in the city as gods are regaining some of their power and a killer has set their sights on mortals.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.95

MAEVE RISING WARRIOR #3

RED 5 COMICS

MAR231819

(W) Kevin G Corcoran, Cristiano Seixas (A) Caio Majado (CA) Ed Benes

The evil Sluagh party arrives from the Otherworld at Connacht s ringfort gates. Nualan was the last line of defense outside the walls and is dead. Now it's war in the middle of the Samhain Festival! Our warrior and heroine Maeve, and the last survivors from her father's troop, get back from the forest to help. But the swarm of evil fairies have a plan to target one of the members of the royal family, and it might be too late to stop them!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 5.95