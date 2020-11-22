Bestseller List – Death Metal Beats Batman Beats Rorschach

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

DC take the Bestseller List Top 3 with their biggest writers still, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV and Tom King – before the Spider-Man and X-Men books can get a look in.

Dark Nights Death Metal #5 Batman #103 Rorschach #2 X-Force #14 Symbiote Spider-Man King in Black #1 Amazing Spider-Man #53 Venom #30 Cable #6 Justice League #57 Hellions #6

Dr No's: DC takes the top two Bestseller List slots with Batman and Death Metal, but only managed one other top ten seller in our shop (Rorschach at #7). After that, it was five from Marvel, one from Image, and one from Boom–and that one from Image was Stillwater, which took third place!

Ssalefish Comics: DC was the clear victor this week, with Dark Nights Death Metal, Batman, and Rorschach occupying the top 3 spots in our weekly bestsellers. The rest of the titles were mostly Marvel, with most of the heavier hitters out this week. X Of Swords has noticeably stalled the X-Men readership a bit (a lot of folks don't like having to pick up an excessive amount of titles for a 22-part event) but not enough to prevent the line from continuing to outsell most everything else. Definitely a busier week than last!

Famous Faces and Funnies: Another week with Batman at the top of the Weekly Top Ten list at FFF with Death Metal close behind selling just one less copy. Die and Once & Future both had strong sales this week. Both have been consistent sellers and are two of our biggest indie titles at the moment. Something is Killing the Children probably would've overlapped with them this week if we hadn't been shorted all of our copies this week. King in Black looks promising and Venom and Symbiote Spider-Man's sales this week point to it being a strong seller. Really Donny Cates is all you need to sell the book, but it's good to see interest build before the event itself actually starts. Speaking of Cates, we're still selling Crossover #1 like crazy. Always happy to get people hooked on a great series. Recount is probably the first Scout book we've ever sold more than 3 copies of. While the current political climate makes it a hot book, we actually ordered (and sold) as many as we did because the writer is a local and a customer with us. It's great to see local talent break into the industry and it's even better when they can tell a compelling story. I'm excited to see how the book performs on a national level. Rounding out our Top Ten List was Amazing Spider-Man and Rorschach.

Rodman Comics: Death Metal and the X of Swords crossover still do well for us. The rest of this weeks release of comics slowed down a lot for us.