Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Muse Games, Stars of Icarus

Stars of Icarus Has Launched Its Third Major Playtest

Muse Games has launched the third major playtest for Stars of Icarus, which runs through June 8 as development continues.

Article Summary Stars of Icarus has launched its third major playtest on Steam, giving players time to jump in through June 8.

The latest Stars of Icarus test adds the new Omicron map, polished ship exteriors, UI updates, and balance tweaks.

Gameplay changes in Stars of Icarus include adjustments to health, ammo, and damage based on feedback from prior tests.

Stars of Icarus delivers 5v5 starship combat with custom loadouts, varied ship classes, ranked modes, and player lobbies.

Indie game developer and publisher Muse Games launched the third major playtest for Stars of Icarus this week, with some new additions for you to try out. The devs have added the new Omicron map to explore and fight on, as well as several new polished ship exteriors, multiple UI updates, and adjustments to gameplay balancing made after the last test that include health, ammo, and damage. There's more you'll see in the competitive modes, as well as the player-owned lobbies, and ship types. Enjoy the test on Steam as it will run until June 8.

Take To The Galaxy For The Latest Starship Fights in Stars of Icarus

In Stars of Icarus, you'll assemble a ragtag squad of teammates, duking it out against other teams of five in the ultimate battle for dominance. Customize your loadout and choose from powerful Frigates, agile Fighters, and more in order to strategically form a fleet capable of taking on any enemy team. You'll need to have each other's backs by performing roles, repairing ships, manning weapons, and calling out enemies in the game's varied, intergalactic battlefields in order to succeed.

The Best Crew in the Galaxy: Whether you pilot a Fighter, man the guns of a Frigate or keep the engines and shields running on a Corvette – every player will experience the highs of their victory, and lessons learned from their defeats. Form friendships, alliances, and rivalries as you come back again and again.

Whether you pilot a Fighter, man the guns of a Frigate or keep the engines and shields running on a Corvette – every player will experience the highs of their victory, and lessons learned from their defeats. Form friendships, alliances, and rivalries as you come back again and again. Master These Stars: Your success in battle relies upon your strategy and your ability to execute. The ship classes you've chosen and your understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, your loadout, and your ability to support each other in a pinch all make the difference.

Your success in battle relies upon your strategy and your ability to execute. The ship classes you've chosen and your understanding of their strengths and weaknesses, your loadout, and your ability to support each other in a pinch all make the difference. For Glory (and Bragging Rights)!: Assert dominance over other crews and become renowned as the most lethal squadron around. With ranked modes, you'll have the ability to prove your prowess, too.

Assert dominance over other crews and become renowned as the most lethal squadron around. With ranked modes, you'll have the ability to prove your prowess, too. Keep it Casual: Matches are designed to be pick-up and play, with 5v5 battles lasting around 20 minutes. Hang out in the pre-game lobby if you want to catch up with your crew or jump straight into your favourite community server and get stuck in.

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