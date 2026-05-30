Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Soulframe, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Soulframe, Warframe

Warframe & Soulframe Reveal Multiple Updates Coming in June 2026

Both Warframe and Soulframe held livestreams this week, showing off the content and updates coming to both games in June 2026

Article Summary Warframe: Jade Shadows: Constellations launches June 17, introducing Sirius & Orion, a dual-form 65th Warframe.

New Warframe story content adds Uranus Proxima Railjack missions, Protoframe choices, fresh weapons, and Incarnons.

Styanax Prime Access arrives with Afentis Prime, Athodai Prime, cosmetics, plus Summer Game Fest and TennoCon beats.

Soulframe Preludes 15: Gods & Ghosts brings loot and crafting reworks, trading, mail, new enemies, and weapons.

Digital Extremes took time this week to show off what's coming to both Warframe and Soulframe for the month of June 2026. The group held two different livestreams, one going over the primary content arriving soon, while the other discussed the content coming as part of Pride 2026. This includes two new Warframe armors, a new story quest, and the incoming Gods & Ghosts update. We have the rundown for both for you below, along with the videos.

Warframe Brings Sirius & Orion This Month

Intervene between two clashing timelines in Jade Shadows: Constellations and wield the power of two Warframes in one as the 65th Warframe, Sirius & Orion, on June 17. Share a passive ability banking star constellation motes tied to each Warframe's main abilities and switch between the two at will. As Sirius, throw his signature scythe like a boomerang capable of picking up orbs and ammo, litter the battlefield with mini unstable stars and send them exploding toward enemies, or draw an expanding zone of healing and damage reduction for allies.

As Orion, swing a massive horizontal slash that significantly reduces enemy defenses, envelop yourself in an astral shell that deploys a decoy when you take damage, or summon a supermassive black hole to move forward, pulling enemies into its center. Push the rivalry to a climactic clash as a shared ultimate ability, taking the duo airborne to clash against one another and damage anything caught in their path. Time the switches between the two Warframes correctly to increase their damage on each subsequent clash.

Latest Story Quest

Complete the new story Quest to unlock the latest Railjack spaceship missions in Uranus Proxima and seek out the latest Warframe weaponry. Side with one of the two new Protoframes, Ryoku (Ash) or Vena (Garuda), in a battle against the other within the orbit of Uranus. Borrow one of their respective custom Railjack ships ripped from an alternate future and pilot it to victory by taking down the rival Railjack.

Wield the newest scythe melee weapon from either end, depending on what timeline it came from, going by the names either Pride or Wrath. Discover the latest five Incarnon weapons, Destreza, Obex, Stug, Ballistica, or Vectis, capable of various bonus abilities like summoning phantom blades, ricocheting bullets, or radial attacks.

Styanax Prime

Prepare Styanax Prime Access, arriving alongside Jade Shadows: Constellations:

Styanax, the indomitable peltast, is next in line to become Prime, sporting increased stats.

Equip the latest in Prime weaponry: the Afentis Prime speargun or the Athodai Prime pistol.

Elevate a signature gold trim with Prime cosmetic accessories like the Lanex Prime Syandana backpiece or the Daurus Prime Armor attachments.

Unlock any of these new Primes instantly in the Warframe Marketplace or earn them for free via gameplay. For more information about Prime Access in Warframe, please visit the Prime Access FAQ.

Warframe Cosmetics

Unlock various weapon and ship cosmetics in Jade Shadows: Constellations based on each of the futures the two Protoframe mentors herald from to channel aspects of vengeance and virtue. Bring the fashion of the future into the now with Ryoku's and Vena's Protoframe hairstyles for the Operator/Drifter. Giddyup into the sunset with style, wearing the latest addition to the premier Heirloom cosmetic skin line, Mesa Heirloom, when it arrives on July 11 during TennoCon 2026.

Summer Games Fest and TennoCon 2026

Tune into the Summer Game Fest official showcase livestream and sync your Warframe and Twitch accounts to receive a Twitch Drop of a free Dante Warframe on June 5 between 4:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET by watching for 30 consecutive minutes. Venture to ARK/8's physical store in Los Angeles, CA, between June 5-8 (11 a.m. – 9 p.m. PT) to take part in the Warframe collaboration pop-up featuring limited edition merch based on Jade Shadows: Constellations. Any purchases over $150 USD will receive 1025 Platinum via a redemption code on checkout. More information around the merch collab for ARK/8's online storefront will be shared at a later date.

Virtually join TennoCon 2026, Warframe's biggest event of the year, July 10-11 via YouTube and Twitch for experiences like the latest orchestral iteration of the TennoConcert celebrating over a decade of Warframe music. This year's TennoCon charity partners are Sistema Toronto and LondonCares, as Digital Extremes continues to support its local communities and future generations of creatives. More information on Digital Extremes' charity initiatives, including how players can contribute and get involved, will be available at a later date.

Soulframe Shows Off the Gods & Ghosts Update

The Preludes 15: Gods & Ghosts update will arrive in June for free on PC for those with access to Soulframe Preludes and introduce a significant crafting and loot system rework, aiming to expand gear variety. Discover weapons dropped from enemies fully crafted with new Tempers, randomized modifiers, to make each find feel distinct. Construct new Ingots with the blacksmith Tuvalkane to refine a weapon's craftwork and re-roll Tempers for a new randomized set. Forge new connections across Alca with fellow allies following the introduction of both gear trading and in-game mail features.

Defend these scarred lands from a wider variety of threats with a revamped enemy patrol system introducing new mob encounters, different hazard variables for Siege Encounters, as well as new enemies like the ominous Ode'n Caeulam and menacing Mendicant Reinbreaker. Strategize with new build options with the latest Totem rework, now being tied to each of the three Virtues: Courage, Spirit, and Grace. Select Runes and Totem combinations with more purpose, as Totems now offer buffs and stat bonuses for Rune abilities, just in time for the latest weapon additions, the colossal axe Veilk, the longblade Ilverac, and the colossal mace Vrusht-IX.

Tune into the Summer Game Fest livestream via The Game Awards' YouTube and Twitch channels on Friday, June 5, at 5 p.m. ET for the latest gameplay trailer from the Soulframe team. Prepare for TennoCon's biggest reveals of the year on July 10-11 as teased by Ben Starr on Soulframe's official Twitch and YouTube channels. More details around Digital Extremes' community celebration livestream content schedule for all things Soulframe will be available soon.

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