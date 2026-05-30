Posted in: Sports, TV | Tagged: mlw, wrestling

MLW Fusion Era Ready to Rumble with Weekly Wrestling Action Tonight

MLW has a new weekly wrestling show hitting Saturday nights, kicking off on YouTube, Veeps, and beIN SPORTS USA beginning today.

Article Summary MLW Fusion launches tonight as a free weekly Saturday wrestling show on YouTube, Veeps, and beIN SPORTS USA.

MLW’s Veeps partnership adds global streaming, quarterly PPV supercards, and exclusive fan merch drops.

Tonight’s MLW Fusion card features Killer Kross, Trevor Lee, Austin Aries, Hammerstone, Shotzi, and more.

MLW aims to grow beyond YouTube, boosting its profile as a rising alternative in the pro wrestling landscape.

MLW announced a new partnership with the Live Nation service Veeps to air a weekly wrestling show on Saturdays. The show will be called MLW Fusion and will air as part of their Saturday night programming block, available completely free to global viewers. Veeps has been around for a minute, offering free programming focused on sports and entertainment that isn't available on its premium paid service streams. Sort of a way to get people to check their service out to see what it can do and entice them to pay a subscription. Of course, if you don't have access to Veeps but still want to check in on the action, it kicks off on MLW's YouTube channel beginning at 6 pm ET (and on Veeps at 9 pm ET, and beIN SPORTS USA at 10 pm ET).

Major League Wrestling has slowly been building itself up as the alternative to the alternative over the past few years, which is a hell of a place for them to be at this point after being in business for 24 years. When you think of the post-ECW era of the indies, you probably think of brands like ROH, CZW, Chikara, Dragon Gate, and PWG, with a number of other smaller promotions that have slowly risen up over time. MLW and GCW almost feel like the last two standing from that crop of promotions. The company restructured in 2023 and, since then, has gained significant attention with the addition of marquee talent from both WWE and AEW, as well as wrestlers from Japan and Mexico, to become a modern third promotion not tied to either of the current big two.

The new weekly show will give the company more exposure beyond its YouTube channel and, with any luck, could help position it as an option for syndication on network TV in the future. We have more details from the company on what to expect from the debut episode tonight.

OFFICIAL MATCH CARD & HIGHLIGHTS: Killer Kross Press Conference: The new MLW World Heavyweight Champion addresses the world alongside MLW CEO Court Bauer, Danny McBride, and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Featured Match: Trevor Lee vs. Austin Aries

Heavyweight Collision: Alex Hammerstone vs. Bishop Dyer (of the World Tag Team Champions)

Women's Match: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Priscilla Kelly (Winner faces Shoko Nakajima)

Tag Team Showdown: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. The Coffey Bros

Women's Division Rivalry: Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Aleah James

Middleweight Showcase: Diego Hill vs. Adam Brooks

The Debut: ZAMAYA makes her highly anticipated arrival against Carolina Cruz. PLUS FEATURING:

CONTRA Unit delivers an exclusive, high-stakes message to the roster.

A special look at lucha libre icon Blue Panther.

Danny McBride reveals the secret origins of Don Gato.

The Rude Dude" Matt Riddle is in the house!

MLW Fusion Will Be Available on Veeps Every Saturday Night

Beyond the weekly Saturday night series, Veeps and MLW will partner on quarterly premium live PPV supercard events featuring title matches and tentpole moments throughout the year. The partnership marks a significant expansion of Veeps' live sports and entertainment slate, following the platform's recent streaming of Danny Wimmer Presents' Blood4Blood in partnership with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. For MLW, Veeps provides a global streaming home built around direct-to-fan engagement, connected TV viewing, and commerce integration.

As part of the deal, Veeps will launch exclusive limited-edition merchandise collections for MLW fans, drawing on the platform's direct-to-fan commerce infrastructure that has powered some of the most successful fan-driven live event campaigns in music. Veeps will also work with MLW to infuse music culture into future events, creating crossover moments connecting wrestling audiences with artists across metal, country, punk, hardcore, and alternative communities. MLW's flagship series, MLW Fusion, anchors the weekly lineup, alongside premium live specials, supercards, archived matches, and exclusive content designed to deepen fan engagement.

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