Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Zoo 2

Planet Zoo 2 Announced For Launch On October 13

Planet Zoo 2 has been announced, as a broader updated experience of running your own zoo arrives on PC and consoles on October 13

Article Summary Planet Zoo 2 launches October 13 on PC and consoles, expanding the zoo sim with bigger parks and deeper management.

Planet Zoo 2 adds fully aquatic species and customizable aquariums, with filtration systems and staff airlocks.

Aviaries bring fully flying birds to Planet Zoo 2, with editable habitats, support poles, and guest walk-through areas.

Planet Zoo 2 deepens conservation with wildlife reserves, animal releases, and pre-order plus Deluxe Edition bonuses.

Frontier Developments revealed the next step in the Planet Zoo series as they announced Planet Zoo 2 is coming to PC and consoles. The game is designed to be a complete upgrade from the original in every respect, as they have better graphics, bigger and more challenging parks, a plethora of animals to choose from to have on display, and a wealth of options given to the player for design and control that they never had before. Such as taking on conservation efforts outside of the zoo and releasing animals back into the wild, or making authentic recreations of their habitat so the animals are more comfortable. All while meeting the needs of the guests who have come to see nature from around the world. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game arrives on October 13.

Explore a New Wealth of Options in Planet Zoo 2

A new world beneath the water awaits Zookeepers with fully aquatic species making their debut with a splash. Black-tipped Reef Sharks, Hawksbill Turtles, and colorful shoals of fish are just a handful of the fresh and saltwater animals joining Planet Zoo 2. Notably, aquariums are not simply placeable tanks but fully customizable habitats that grant players control over scenery, location, and more. Plus, Zookeepers will have to ensure their aquariums are kept in top condition with filtration and an airlock for staff to enter.

Frequent flyers also enter the fold with aviaries featuring a mix of bright and brilliant fully flying birds, including the vibrant Toco Toucan and majestic Secretary Bird. Like aquariums, aviaries are fully editable, with players able to place scenery as they please. Aviaries introduce support poles, which allow players to generate habitat covers at the click of a button. Zoo guests can even walk through suitable aviaries, creating opportunities for guest entertainment.

Conservation in Planet Zoo 2 goes further than ever before. Zookeepers will take on conservation projects across the globe, revitalizing expansive Wildlife Reserves and creating living ecosystems by releasing animals into their natural habitats. From ensuring animals are kept in habitats that mirror their natural environments to creating immersive spaces for zoo guests to interact and learn, Planet Zoo 2 offers players a meaningful management experience. From managing staff morale and training to constructing the perfect habitat, it's vital for budding Zookeepers to balance guest satisfaction with animal well-being in order to boost their rating and ensure their zoo becomes a roaring success as it grows.

From today, players who pre-order will receive the Bonus Content Pack at launch, which includes the Toucan Eat Shop and Signage, three Unique Animal Donation Bins, and the Tiger Photo Stand-In Wall. Dedicated Zookeepers looking to expand their animal conservation efforts further can purchase the Planet Zoo 2: Deluxe Edition, which bundles the Planet Zoo 2 base game alongside the Planet Zoo 2: Deluxe Upgrade Pack. This introduces an additional six animal species from across the globe, as well as a selection of exclusive animal signs to decorate their park.

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