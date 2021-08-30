Big Marvel Comics Plans To Be Announced Tomorrow?

I have gotten the word from excellent sources that Marvel Comics may be announcing big plans tomorrow. What plans, I don't know. Those sources, excellent though they are, will not tell me anything else. All I know is contained within the headline to this article. And that's really it. But I have a minimum word count to reach. However at this moment, that is, as it stands, the limit of my knowledge. If I knew more, I would tell you, but I don't and so I can't. So sorry.

91 words. That's not enough about Marvel Comics but I have nothing else to add. Okay then. I wasn't going to do this but needs must, and I am hopped up on antibiotics and painkillers right now. I had a nasty toothache kick off just as the bank holiday weekend began, so had to go to an emergency dentist rather than my usual. Expecting a cavity, I was told that something very odd was going on in my mouth. No decay, a little gum disease I should see to, but the X-Ray of my jaw showed one of my lowe teeth had an unusual kink, which was causing all sorts of odd symptoms, including pain and infection. And that I may also have a fracture, though they can't tell that yet. Either way, fixing this may be a long journey.

See, I knew I had to have a kink, just didn't realise it was the root of all my problems. Dad joke, I know. Wish me luck, okay? If I don't respond to your e-mails, tweets, or Facebook messages condemning me for suggesting that mask-wearing and vaccination isn't totalitarianism, this may be the reason why. 300 Marvel words, that should do…