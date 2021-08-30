Big Marvel Comics Plans To Be Announced Tomorrow?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

I have gotten the word from excellent sources that Marvel Comics may be announcing big plans tomorrow. What plans, I don't know. Those sources, excellent though they are, will not tell me anything else. All I know is contained within the headline to this article. And that's really it. But I have a minimum word count to reach. However at this moment, that is, as it stands, the limit of my knowledge. If I knew more, I would tell you, but I don't and so I can't. So sorry.

Marvel Entertainment and NetEase Announce New Collaboration
Marvel logo

91 words. That's not enough about Marvel Comics but I have nothing else to add. Okay then. I wasn't going to do this but needs must, and I am hopped up on antibiotics and painkillers right now. I had a nasty toothache kick off just as the bank holiday weekend began, so had to go to an emergency dentist rather than my usual. Expecting a cavity, I was told that something very odd was going on in my mouth. No decay, a little gum disease I should see to, but the X-Ray of my jaw showed one of my lowe teeth had an unusual kink, which was causing all sorts of odd symptoms, including pain and infection. And that I may also have a fracture, though they can't tell that yet. Either way, fixing this may be a long journey.

Big Marvel Comics Plans To Be Announced Tomorrow?
X-Ray by the dentist, photo of said X-Ray by me.

See, I knew I had to have a kink, just didn't realise it was the root of all my problems. Dad joke, I know. Wish me luck, okay? If I don't respond to your e-mails, tweets, or Facebook messages condemning me for suggesting that mask-wearing and vaccination isn't totalitarianism, this may be the reason why. 300 Marvel words, that should do…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.